REALTY ONE GROUP CEO AND FOUNDER NAMED A HOUSINGWIRE VANGUARD AWARD WINNER

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative and trailblazing Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and Founder of Realty ONE Group, Kuba Jewgieniew, has been named a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner for his outstanding leadership and pioneering efforts in real estate.

Jewgieniew is one of few founders still at the helm of his now global organization, Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today. This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

"I'm passionate about our clear purpose to open doors and positively change lives around the world as we continue expanding globally," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Since day ONE, we've lived by our mantra of 'EveryONE Wins' and we're all vanguards at Realty ONE Group."

"The Vanguards award showcases the exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite inevitable economic headwinds," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

