Roger West Creative & Code celebrates 15th anniversary

Creative agency purchases second building to accommodate 10 new team members

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger West Creative & Code, a full-service digital marketing agency, is having one of its most successful years ever as it celebrates its 15th anniversary of serving clients through a range of brand development, lead generation and paid media strategies.

Roger West is a full-service digital marketing agency located in Tampa, FL, and a member of the 2021 Inc. 500. (PRNewsfoto/Roger West Creative & Code) (PRNewswire)

The agency celebrated its official anniversary in August with a ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, followed by a 150-person event for clients, partners, and community leaders.

As Roger West celebrates its anniversary, it continues to grow, having added over 20 new clients over the past year. Roger West helps clients increase their visibility, credibility and revenue through a wide range of digital marketing strategies centered around solving business challenges such as brand message and identity, campaign performance and customer engagement.

The agency has partnered with hundreds of high-profile regional and national clients since its inception, posting double-digit revenue growth 10 out of 15 years with consecutive appearances on the INC 5000 list and Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list.

In 2019, Roger West established a new headquarters with the purchase of a building in Tampa and earlier this year purchased another building on the same property to accommodate the addition of 10 new team members over the last 12 months and more new hires in the coming months.

Roger West was founded by Tampa Bay native and graphic designer Michael Westafer, who enlisted programmer Chris Aybar to round out the agency's "creative and code" offering. As one of the first digitally native agencies in the region, Roger West began in 2007 helping high-growth clients navigate the early landscape of inbound marketing, SEO, smart phones, and basic website functionality. Today, the agency serves more than 40 mid-market and enterprise clients across the healthcare, restaurant, technology, and logistics and manufacturing industries.

"This anniversary is the perfect time to reflect on where we started and where we're headed as an agency," said Michael Westafer, founder and CEO of Roger West. "Digital marketing looks a lot different than it did 15 years ago, and Roger West will continue to evolve. We are grateful to our clients for placing their trust in us to help solve their challenges and meet their goals. And I'm proud of our team and the culture we've built."

In addition to winning multiple awards for creative marketing campaigns and web designs, Roger West has been consistently recognized as one of the region's best places to work. The agency ranked third overall on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in 2022, which marked its fourth consecutive year on the list. Roger West was also among the 475 honorees selected for INC Magazine's 2022 and 2021 Best Workplaces lists.

Roger West is once again a finalist for the Tampa Bay Chamber Small Business of the Year. This is the agency's second consecutive year appearing as a finalist. Winners for this year's categories will be announced Nov. 9.

About Roger West Creative & Code

Roger West Creative & Code is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps companies build brands, generate leads, and keep customers inspired and engaged. Celebrating 15 years of making clients look and feel good, the Tampa-based agency is a three-time member of the INC 5000 and has won dozens of major awards. It is most proud of four consecutive designations as a Best Place to Work. Roger West drives client growth through brand development, website design, messaging strategy, content marketing, paid search, social media, lead generation, custom coding, and more. For more information, visit www.rogerwest.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roger West Creative & Code