WireBarley Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Fintech 250 List

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border payment solution provider WireBarley Corp. was named a winner of the fifth-annual CB Insights Fintech 250 ranking , a prestigious list of the 250 most promising private fintech companies of the year.

WireBarley has been recognized for its achievements in the Mobile Wallets & Remittances section. Among South Korea-based financial services platforms, WireBarley and Toss have been selected as the winners of this year.

Established in 2016, WireBarley has expanded its presence among immigrants and students living abroad with its easy and low-cost mobile remittance service. WireBarley currently offers over 520 corridors for personal overseas remittance with 12 outbound and 45 inbound countries. WireBarley also offers cross-border remittance services for businesses of all sizes with strong compliance management system and FX transaction capability.

WireBarley has expanded its overseas remittance-focused service to a cross-border payment service by launching the 'WireBarley Global Card' in Korea in partnership with Visa since July 2022. The company has been selected into Visa Fintech Fast Track Program and acquired principal membership with Visa.

"We're honored to be recognized by CB Insights Fintech 250 list for the first time," said John Yoo, CEO of WireBarley Corp. "As one of Asia's leading fintech companies, WireBarley has been solving pain points for more than 650,000 customers and 2,000 businesses worldwide. We will continue to deliver accelerated growth, disruptive innovation, and financial inclusion to enable convenient and borderless financial services around the world."

Through its efforts, WireBarley has been selected as the winner of the Financial Inclusivity sector at the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) forum held in Bali, Indonesia in early September.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods, and transforming how traditional banking, insurance and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

The CB Insights research team selected these 250 winners from a pool of over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 2,000 of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2022 Fintech 250:

Equity funding and deals : The Fintech 250 cohort has raised over $115B in equity funding across over 1,100 deals since the start of 2017 (as of 9/20/2022). In 2021 alone, winners raised over $51B across 337 equity deals.

Unicorns : There are 159 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Global Reach: Globalization is a key theme for this year's Fintech 250. The winners represent 33 different countries across the globe - 7 more than last year. Just over half (53%) of the selected companies are headquartered in the US, which is the fewest we've seen in the Fintech 250 since 2017. The UK came in second with 31 winners (12%), followed by India with 14 (6%), Brazil with 9 (4%), and Germany with 7 (3%).

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About WireBarley Corp.

Established in 2016, WireBarley Corp. grew exponentially with a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific region. Recently, WireBarley has further strengthened its presence as a global brand with its expansion into the U.S. and Canada markets, for the first time as a Korean overseas remittance company. Headquartered in South Korea, it has multiple subsidiaries overseas, namely Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the U.S. WireBarley's FX and corporate treasury center in Hong Kong, which is one of the largest FX trading hubs in the world, plays a crucial role in enabling effective FX management and strong compliance practicality and formulating strategic partnerships with critical banks and payment player. With 12 outbound and 45 inbound countries, WireBarley currently offers over 520 corridors for personal remittance. The company recently adopted the B2B remittance platform, e-wallet service and multi-currency card; it seeks to be not only Asia's leading remittance company but to leap forward to become a global total payment platform.

