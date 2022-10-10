ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW WORLD TRAVELLER EXPEDITION SHIP

VIANA DO CASTELO, Portugal, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages has taken delivery of its new 200-guest World Traveller, which will be officially named on November 20. The handover ceremony took place here October 7, 2022, on board the vessel at the West Sea shipyard, where the yacht-style ship was built. From Portugal, the ship repositions to Ushuaia, Argentina, where she will be based for expeditions to Antarctica.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new 200-guest World Traveller was warmly welcomed to the Port of Leixões, Portugal, where the ship was showcased to international travel partners and media. Pictured here is Nuno Araújo, chairman of the Board of Directors, Leixões Port Authority, and Captain Amadeu Albuquerque, head of Fleet Operations for Mystic Invest, Atlas’ parent company. (PRNewswire)

"This ceremony to mark the completion of the ship, and our acceptance of delivery, is just the first of a number of significant events over the next few weeks – including the ship's official naming in Chilean Patagonia," said James Rodriguez, the line's president and CEO.

World Traveller is the second vessel in the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet and joins sister-ship World Navigator. Both ships will be named at a unique dual naming ceremony at Chile's Garibaldi Glacier. Atlas will showcase the ship to North American travel advisors, dignitaries, and international media before she departs on her maiden voyage November 21.

After a series of expeditions to Antarctica, World Traveller repositions via the Canary Islands to Europe for 7- to 10-day voyages that showcase the best of the Mediterranean. Home ports include Seville, Lisbon, Barcelona, Nice and Civitavecchia – the port for Rome. In August, three Arctic expeditions offer guests the chance to marvel at majestic glaciers, fjordlands, and mountains, and observe a range of wildlife, including birds, whales, polar bears, reindeer, walrus, and the elusive Arctic fox.

From the land of the Midnight Sun, World Traveller offers an Iceland circumnavigation before charting a southbound course via the British Isles, Ireland, France, and Spain to conclude her Europe season on October 16 in Lisbon.

World Traveller is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and caters to curious, global travelers with a passion for exploring iconic and off-the-beaten-path places. The stylish and intimate, yacht-style vessel offers every five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours, for a truly personalized voyage.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the small-ship, luxury expedition cruise brand of Mystic Invest Holdings. Guests enjoy open bars aboard ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees and smoothies; stateroom bar with coffee, tea, and premium spirits; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching in November 2022, both feature accommodations for 200 guests.

