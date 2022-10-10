GARY FRITZ APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INTERACTIVE

Fritz will oversee company's growth in global digital gaming

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today the appointment of Gary Fritz to President of MGM Resorts Interactive. Fritz will oversee and advance MGM Resorts' diversification strategy by expanding the Company's digital platforms organically and through acquisitions. This includes driving growth and innovation through the company's industry-leading sports betting and iGaming platform, BetMGM.

"Enhancing and growing our digital businesses is one of MGM Resorts' top priorities, and Gary is uniquely positioned to help the Company build on successes and seize new opportunities," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President of MGM Resorts International. "Gary will play a vital role in MGM Resorts' diversification strategy and drive our investment in digital innovations."

Serving previously as Head of Gaming for IAC, Fritz recently led MGM Resorts' successful acquisition of LeoVegas, a leading online global gaming company with access to several jurisdictions globally. In his new role, Fritz will be responsible for the company's growth strategies in digital gaming, including both organic growth and potential M&A activities. Fritz will be a member of the Company's Executive Committee and he will become a member of the Board of Directors for BetMGM and Chairman of the Board of LeoVegas.

"I'm excited to join MGM Resorts and contribute to the company's success as it looks to accelerate its growth in digital gaming," Fritz said. "MGM is the global leader in premium gaming and entertainment, and I look forward to continuing to drive our strategy around global expansion and digital innovation."

Previously, Fritz led global strategy and expansion plans for multinational companies, including IAC, TripAdvisor and Expedia. He began his career at McKinsey & Company. Fritz holds an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

