Healthcare Automation Leader Smart Data Solutions Announces Acquisition of JMS and Associates

Transaction expands SDS' set of tech-enabled solutions bringing greater operational efficiency to health plans and TPAs

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to payers, announced the acquisition of Farmington Hills, MI-based JMS and Associates (JMS), a provider of tech-enabled outsourced solutions to TPAs and other healthcare organizations. The acquisition brings new clients and capabilities that will broaden the set of solutions SDS is able to provide to existing and future clients.

Founded in 1975, JMS provides leading healthcare companies across the country with value-added outsourcing solutions that leverage automation and technology-based business processes. JMS provides data capture, claims adjudication and plan building services, all supported by a strong client-centric service delivery model. Chuck Agrusa, CEO, Daniel Feng, President, and the rest of the JMS team will join SDS post-acquisition.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with SDS. We have known the organization and its team for a number of years and see great cultural alignment and a shared focus on client success," said Agrusa. "We look forward to maintaining the same level of focus and dedication to our clients while also working with the broader organization to provide even greater value to SDS' base of payer clients."

"SDS is focused on driving sustainable digital transformation for our clients, bringing tangible value through our tech-driven set of solutions," said Shashi Yadiki, CEO of SDS. "The addition of JMS brings a complementary set of high-impact services that can be leveraged to improve a payer's operational agility and thrive in today's dynamic health benefits market. We are excited to have Chuck, Dan and the whole JMS team join the SDS family."

SDS is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to SDS. Kerr Russell served as legal counsel to JMS.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in healthcare automation, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the healthcare market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, carefully configured to the individual needs of each client. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claims administration.

