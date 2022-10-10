Veterans win when you "Help A Hero" with a text or haircut at your local Sport Clips Haircuts

The largest scholarship program of its kind is helping veterans get education needed to transition to civilian careers

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts kicks off an annual drive today that you can participate in to raise $1.7 million by November 12, in support of the VFW's "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program. You'll join Sport Clips clients, team members, and franchisees to raise money via text and in stores over the next five weeks, and participating Sport Clips stores will donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, November 11, to the program. Many participating Sport Clips locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for those with military I.D.

At the heart of the Help A Hero campaign is Sport Clips Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan, an Air Force veteran who flew C-130s in Southeast Asia. "Research shows most Americans understand there's need for additional money to help veterans with education and training. Because G.I. Bill funds don't always go the distance, we started the Help A Hero Scholarship program with the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 2013 to help out when veterans need to go back to school in order to pursue civilian careers. Our clients and product partners have made the program a 'win' for veterans by helping us donate more than $11.4 million to the program to date and funding 2,400 scholarships," Logan says. "Help A Hero is now the largest scholarship program of its kind, and, with your help, we want to continue to make a positive difference for those who serve our country."

"With college tuition inflation up 8% and veterans' education benefits stretched thin, the Help A Hero scholarship gives veterans and their families the extra help they deserve to reach their educational goals," said VFW National Commander Tim Borland. "Your support ensures we are able to continue to provide this vital lifeline to veterans and their families."

This year Sport Clips is making it easy to donate to Help A Hero at the check-out kiosk following a haircut or even easier by texting "HERO" to 71777. These scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military and service members with the rank of E-5 and below. Help A Hero scholarships are awarded to qualified veterans across all branches of the military by sending the funds directly to the college or technical school of their choice. To apply and learn how these scholarships are impacting the lives of veterans, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $11.4 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About The Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

