Alithya signs largest CRM contract to date in Canada's Higher Education practice

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") has entered into a two-phased agreement with a top-tier Canadian University to assist the institution in advancing its digital transformation processes, constituting the largest CRM project to date in Alithya's Higher Education space. Alithya's client is one of Canada's top 10 largest higher education institution in terms of enrollment.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on digital solutions for harmonizing and enhancing the student experience in terms of recruitment, the application process, and admissions functions for graduate and undergraduate students. Phase 2 will target student engagement, with the implementation of technologies to support the institution in enhancing its student advisory services, better managing co-curricular activities, and monitoring graduate milestones and student petitions.

Quote by Damien Dumas , Digital Transformation Lead in Alithya's Higher Education practice:

"We are thrilled to again be selected as a trusted partner of choice in taking these important steps forward in the institution's digital transformation journey. This project complements our recent announcement of an agreement reached with another Canadian institution to assist in fast-tracking the digital transformation of its administrative processes and student-focused experiences and reflects the growing reputation of Alithya's unparalleled expertise in the Higher Education sector."

The project will also leverage a Student Master Data approach to assist the client in capturing and unifying fragmented student data, and will include additional value-added services and functionality that combine Microsoft Dynamics 365 with greymatter©, a solution developed by Alithya partner, Frequency Foundry.

About Alithya's Higher Education Practice

Alithya's visionary Higher Education Practice provides institutions with tailored digital transformation plans for a wide variety of services, while tapping into stored information in order to gain valuable insight and analysis into the ambitions, expectations, and evolving demands of their students. Alithya experts tailor specific solutions to address those needs by harnessing the power of Student/Institutional CRM, cloud-based Student Information Systems (SIS), Cloud ERP, and much more. Capitalizing on years of experience in integrating the core architectural elements of organizations, and in aligning those elements with their business objectives and end-user needs, Alithya's Higher Education Practice injects value-added expertise into projects to assist institutions in overcoming the unique challenges of their digital transformations.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

