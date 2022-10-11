Basketball Gym Opening in Warminster

PickUp USA Fitness Franchise Debuts in the Philadelphia Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) announced today the opening of their newest location in Warminster, PA.

PickUp USA, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, is a national chain of gyms that focuses their services on basketball. Their gyms offer basketball programs for youth and adult members. For the youth, they have youth basketball development leagues, group basketball training, private basketball training, and other recreational and competitive youth basketball programs. For adults, PickUp USA offers PickUp basketball with referees, member tournaments, weight and cardio rooms, and basketball and fitness training.

The company has 53 franchise licenses awarded, with 20 locations open or under construction. "It has been a big year for PickUp USA, and the Warminster club is one of the projects we are most excited about," says Aaron Magno, PickUp USA's Vice President of Marketing. "The market response has been fantastic so far, and we are forecasting strong demand for this store."

Wayne and Jennifer Hruslinski are the owners of the franchise. Wayne has always wanted to open his own sports facility. "I thought if I could bring this business to the Philadelphia area, I would have a chance to impact a lot of people, and I'd be working for myself," said Wayne Hruslinski.

The new Warminster PickUp USA is going to include three basketball courts, a full fitness center, as well as other member amenities. The club is expected to open within the next few weeks. They are currently pre-selling memberships to those looking to lock in discounted rates before they open.

PickUp USA started in Irwindale, CA in 2012, and started opening franchises in 2017. Initially, the concept was known for its single service – PickUp basketball with referees for adults. Over time, the concept added additional adult services, and then incorporated youth programming as well. Today, PickUp USA is the largest basketball gym chain in the United States and is regarded as a premier brand for basketball training, and recreational and competitive basketball games, leagues, and tournaments.

The Warminster location is one of several openings on tap for the company in the 4th quarter of 2022. More information on PickUp USA – Warminster can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/warminster-pa/

