Shifting Holiday Plans: Desire for Food Gifting, Bigger Gatherings and Robust Food Spending Despite Food Inflation

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are craving experiences and togetherness this holiday season, while also planning to spend more on holiday feasts and gather in larger groups than recent years. These are a few of the findings from the third annual Harris Poll, commissioned by Omaha Steaks gauging Americans on a wide variety of holiday-related food, entertaining and gifting plans. While 7 in 10 Americans (71%) are looking forward to time around the table with family this year¹, the new findings revealed surprising insights about how (and when) Americans plan to celebrate this holiday season.

Food inflation, but no skimping on holiday entertaining

Despite the impact of food inflation this year, more than three quarters of Americans (77%) agree for holiday entertaining, quality is more important than low prices when it comes to buying meal ingredients. More than half of Americans (52%) do not plan to cut back on their Thanksgiving spending despite rising food prices, and there's even a slight increase in those (28% percent, up from 24% in 2021) who plan to spend more than $200 on their Thanksgiving spread. Nearly a third of Americans (31%) note, that while their budgets are tightening, they would not sacrifice on hosting family and friends during the holidays.

"The holidays can be hectic and with the added effects of inflation and widespread supply chain issues, this holiday season may seem more stressful than usual," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "After 105 years of delivering joy during the holidays, Omaha Steaks has mastered ensuring your family has one less worry by making it easy to get the highest quality meats and holiday packages conveniently delivered anywhere in the U.S. This allows families to fully appreciate what matters most – being together."

Tis' the season of gifting

Eight in ten (80%) of respondents note they have enough material possessions, so it's no surprise 7 in 10 (71%) people agree giving an experience as a gift is more memorable than a physical item gift. Not only are people craving experiences, like a quality family meal, but 77% (and 87% of Boomers) would also rather have time together around the table, than get a gift for the holidays.

However, an experience can mean more than tickets to an event or an outing to a location. Nearly 8 in 10 (79%) of Americans agree food-related gifts make for great cooking and meal experiences, and 76% say food-related gifts are practical and would be excited to receive them for the holidays. Further, 7 in 10 indicate they're planning to gift food and spirits this holiday season.

"Enjoying a meal together has always been the way I bond with my family and friends at the holidays. Good food and laughter were always present, and in abundance around the dinner table! I love giving the gift of a high-quality meal so others can do the same," said Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose. "Omaha Steaks products are flash-frozen at peak freshness, shipping right to your doorstep with instructions on the best way to prepare your meal. So, no matter where your loved ones are this holiday season, they can receive a gift that never fails to bring people together."

Bigger holiday gatherings and multi-date celebrations

As people accommodate busy schedules of family and friends, more than half of Americans (54%) celebrate winter holidays on days outside their official calendar dates, with nearly half (45%) celebrating both on the official date and other dates. When Americans celebrate the holidays this season, those gatherings will likely be with more people than the past three years:

Bigger Thanksgiving gatherings: More than a third (33%) plan to have 11 or more people at their Thanksgiving gatherings, up from 22% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.

More people at other holidays: Beyond Thanksgiving, 40% of Americans anticipate having 10 or more people at other holiday celebrations (up 9% from 2021).

Home for New Year's: Just more than half of Americans (54%) plan to spend a quieter evening at home, which is on par from years past

