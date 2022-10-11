Wildlilly Wine Makes Its U.S. Debut in South Florida With Online Ordering in Select States

The New Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Blend is Best Served Chilled

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlilly wine announces the U.S. launch of its pinot noir and chardonnay blend, debuting initially in South Florida and shipping to select states through online ordering. Inspired by the French Beaujolais style, Wildlilly's first release is a light-bodied, soft blend that goes down easy and gets better with a slight chill. Composed of fruity pinot noir and crisp chardonnay, it's a playfully sophisticated wine bursting with flavors of strawberries, wild cherry and vanilla bean.

Wildlilly founders Shera and Maxime Kaan-Lilly (PRNewswire)

Wildlilly wine announces the U.S. launch of its pinot noir and chardonnay blend created by Shera and Maxime Kaan-Lilly

Wildlilly is the newest brand under the Blended Estates portfolio, created by sisters Shera and Maxime Kaan-Lilly and founded by New York financier and venture capitalist Keith Glickman. Wildilly was aptly named by combining the sisters' wild and free spirits with their last name. Already well known as two of South Florida's premier realtors, Shera and Maxime are no strangers to building a successful business from the ground up. Then came the idea for Wildlilly. They found that they enjoyed drinking their red wines chilled to stay cool in the tropical heat. They soon realized they weren't the only ones who preferred to chill down reds and that a majority of young and sophisticated consumers were seeking a refreshing alternative to whites and rosés.

"We decided it was time to create a wine that speaks to our generation, without being labeled as an 'on-ramp' or 'intro' to the first time wine buyer," says Shera. "In fact, it's quite the opposite. Wildlilly is a chic and sophisticated wine but has a wild side because it's a blend that's born to be chilled."

"Like so many innovations, we drew a lot from the past in order to help step into the future," continues Maxime. "For example, two of the oldest and most prestigious wines in the world (Chateauneuf-du-pape, and Cote-Rotie) both blend small amounts of white grapes into their reds. For our first release, we took this a step further and got more creative with our blending game. After two years of obsessive crafting and blending, we finally had that sip where we both instantly knew we had achieved the balance we were so longing for and Wildlilly was born."

Produced and bottled by Blended Estates in Napa, CA, Wildlilly is a work of modern craftsmanship. The dynamic blend of pinot noir and chardonnay grapes brings forth the lush aromas of wild cherry and toasted caramel, while the mouth feel is light bodied with silky smooth tannins. The simplistic and sculptural "Instagram-worthy'' design of the glass bottle befits the artful blend and allows for consumers to enjoy its day-bright garnet hues.

Wildlilly is currently available for purchase throughout South Florida at many restaurants and select liquor stores through Parkstreet distributors. It also ships to select states via online purchases at www.wildlillywine.com . For additional information and up-to-date news please follow on social media @WildlillyWine.

CONTACT:

Carma Connected

wildlilly@carmaconnected.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wildlilly