Glia Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship for a Second Consecutive Year

CEO and Founder Dan Michaeli Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Glia's CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

Goldman Sachs selected Michaeli from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He launched Glia with co-founders Justin DiPietro and Carlos Paniagua 10 years ago to help businesses reinvent how they support customers in a digital-first world. A growing list of financial institutions have adopted Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform to improve the customer experience and accelerate value through seamless on-screen support.

"We're delighted to recognize Glia CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

