IntraFi Adds Two New Board Members, Further Deepening Industry Expertise

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraFi announced today it has added to its board Brian Argrett, CEO of City First, and Erica Bovenzi, a former deputy counsel at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and former Chief Administrative Officer at Promontory Financial Group.

"I am proud of the addition of these two individuals to our board," said Mark Jacobsen, Cofounder and CEO of IntraFi, a leading fintech that specializes in liquidity management solutions for thousands of financial services firms. "I've known and worked with both for many years and admire the depth and richness of their expertise in banking."

Argrett and Bovenzi join a board that includes several other financial industry experts, such as Camden Fine, the former CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America, and Edward Yingling, the former CEO of the American Bankers Association.

Argrett is currently president and CEO of both City First Bank, the largest Black-led minority depository institution in the U.S., and its parent company, Broadway Financial Corp. Argrett also serves as chairman of City First Enterprises, a nonprofit bank holding company and incubator of social finance solutions in Washington D.C., and City First Foundation. Additionally, he serves on the board of the Western Bankers Association.

"City First has been a longtime user of IntraFi's services, so we know firsthand what an outstanding firm it is and what great services it offers to banks," said Argrett. "I also appreciate its long-standing support for CDFIs and MDIs over the years."

Bovenzi is cofounder of The Bovenzi Group, a boutique consulting firm serving banks, regulatory agencies, and fintechs. She enjoyed a distinguished 15-year career as deputy general counsel of the FDIC and previously worked at the Resolution Trust Corporation. In her FDIC role, she provided legal support for all aspects of the agency's operations, including statutory compliance, governance, and ethics. Additionally, Bovenzi previously served as Chief Administrative Officer for Promontory Financial Group, a global financial services consulting group.

"IntraFi is a special company, providing valuable products for large and small financial institutions and their customers," said Bovenzi. "Over the past two decades, I have observed a consistent focus on innovation and service to meet the needs of an evolving industry. I am excited to be joining the team."

As a trusted partner chosen by more than 3,000 financial services companies, IntraFi's network, established over 20 years ago, connects institutions of all sizes to help participants build stronger relationships with their customers, fund more loans, seamlessly manage their liquidity needs, and earn fee income.

