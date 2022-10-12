LET THE HOLIDAY CHEER BEGIN, TICKETS TO AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL ARE NOW LIVE!

Holiday enthusiasts can now purchase tickets to the largest light show in the country

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic Holiday Designs, a unique and interactive commercial holiday decoration design firm, is excited to announce that tickets for the all-immersive storybook experience, Amaze Light Festival , are now live. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display this holiday season. A new family tradition and holiday destination, Amaze Light Festival is an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.

Based on the success last year, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to new homes including Chicagoland's Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park and New York City's iconic Citi Field. Amaze Light Festival, identifiable and unique in many ways, is not affiliated with any other light festivals happening in Rosemont IL or in any other area.

Festival goers enjoy outdoor holiday activities at this unique immersive experience with five thematic displays to explore. Amaze Light Festival takes visitors on an illuminous holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky guide them throughout the mesmerizing festive decor and interactive holiday-themed worlds.

Attendees will be able to relish in holiday cheer at Amaze Light Festival Wednesday's through Sunday's, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 9:00 p.m. Available now, General Admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase at AmazeLightFestival.com. In Chicago, ticket prices start at $30 for children and $36 for adults while in the New York City location, adult ticket prices start at $44 and $36 for children.

A new offering this year, holiday enthusiasts now have the option to make their visit even more memorable with the purchase of a VIP upgrade. Experience exceptional viewpoints from the best spot in the house, with reserved seating during the festive live performances and mesmerizing light shows. Exclusive access allows VIP ticket holders to mingle with the Masters of Light, Zing and Sparky, enjoy complimentary holiday themed hors d'oeuvre, a heated indoor lounge and premium craft cocktails, for purchase. An unforgettable experience for family entertaining, date night, holiday parties or a night out with friends.

Creating a seamless and convenient guest experience, Amaze Light Festival has also introduced the Amaze App. Launching on October 10th, the Amaze App will grant access to all pre-arrival information including festival maps, venue details, food and beverage menus and Frequently Asked Questions. Customers will be able to purchase festival tickets and buy add-ons in real time, such as to experiences like Zing's Thrill Hill and the Arctic Express Train Ride and use the Amaze Pay mobile wallet exclusively through the Amaze App. A completely contactless method of payment using your mobile phone, Amaze Pay will be accepted at all food and retail vendors during the festival. Available for IOS and Android, the Amaze App will be available for download in the Apple App store.

The magic of Amaze Light Festival is opening on November 18th in Chicago and November 19th in New York City and will run through January 8th, 2023 in both cities. Tickets for Chicago are available HERE and tickets for New York City are available for purchase HERE. There are limited tickets for peak time slots and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance for this limited season run. Additional information for New York City can be found in the NYC FAQ and for more information on Chicago please see the FAQs.

About Amaze Light Festival:

Amaze Light Festival is an attraction based celebration centering around immersive illuminated decorations. In 2021, the Artistic Holiday Designs team partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their exclusive US distributor to create the first ever Amaze Light Festival in Rosemont, Chicago. Since the inception of the Amaze Light Festival, the number one priority has been guest experience. The team is dedicated to creating the best immersive holiday event, providing innovative decorations, reliable products, exceptional service, and a revolutionary team focused on building a magical lighting experience. This year the immersive storybook themed light festival is expanding into two new venues, in Chicago and New York City. For more information please visit AmazeLightFestival.com

About Artistic Holiday Designs:

Artistic Holiday Designs began as a design firm seeking to change holiday decor. The company's experience as an installer of holiday lighting led the team to seek out innovative and unique decor options for clients. In March 2015, Artistic Holiday Designs partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their sole distributor in the United States market. Artistic Holiday Design creativity mixed with Leblanc's mastery of products has allowed them to become a force in the world of holiday decor.

About Leblanc Illuminations:

Since 1958, Leblanc Illuminations has been a leading light in the festive and Christmas lighting sector. A pioneer of new trends, Leblanc Illuminations has always been at the heart of innovation, renewing more than 30% of its collections each year and decorating for more than 1,000 cities worldwide

About Parachute Concerts:

An independent versatile, opportunity-driven producer of concerts, festivals and special events taking place throughout the U.S. Based in Stamford, CT, run by industry professionals; Parachute Concerts' operations are rooted in its passion for delivering high-quality entertainment with attention to the fine points of providing a positive consumer experience.

