TKO Miller Advises K.G. Stevens, Inc. on its Sale to Borgman Capital

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of K.G. Stevens, Inc. ("K.G. Stevens" or the "Company"), a fabricator of solid surface countertops to Borgman Capital, a Milwaukee-based private equity firm.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About K.G. Stevens

Founded in 1997, K.G. Stevens is a leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and installer of quartz, stone, solid surface, and porcelain countertops in the Midwest. K.G. Stevens works with dealers, remodelers, builders, architects, and interior designers both in the new build and remodeling segments of commercial and residential end-markets. The Company is known for carrying well-known brands and providing exceptional customer service. In 2020, K.G. Stevens expanded its offering to include cabinets and appliances, further solidifying its position as the go-to provider in its territory.

About Borgman Capital

Borgman Capital is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focused on investing in profitable and stable lower middle-market businesses. We are opportunistic in nature, ready to explore deals in a fair, flexible, and creative manner. Whether you're a seller, investor, or employee, our goal is to create opportunities for your success.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller