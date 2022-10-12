Ultivue and ZEISS to Co-Market Complete Solution for Spatial Phenomics

The partnership brings researchers a streamlined solution for multiplex tissue analysis that harnesses the Ultivue multiplex immuno-labeling strategy with the ZEISS platform for automated whole slide imaging and analysis.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ultivue Inc. to co-market Ultivue's multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping with the ZEISS Axioscan whole slide imaging system for data acquisition and analysis. The partnership will bring a streamlined solution from tissue preparation to image acquisition and analysis for applications in cancer biology, immunology, and drug development for researchers in academia, biotech, pharma, and CROs.

Figure 1. Tonsil stained with Ultivue’s FixVUE Immuno8 panel and scanned using a ZEISS Axioscan. (PRNewswire)

Ultivue VUE panels for multiplex immune-labeling offer endless options for researchers to characterize complex, tissue immune biology. With unprecedented signal-to-noise and options for pre-designed panels or customized panels, Ultivue solutions are designed to label tissues for in-depth data mining for spatial phenomics. The ZEISS Axioscan automated whole slide imager offers unparalleled fluorescence imaging and resolution of multiplex immuno-labeled samples. Fast and gentle imaging ensures high productivity with little to no sample damage. With this collaboration, Ultivue and ZEISS will offer researchers a faster time to results from tissue labeling to image acquisition through analysis.

"At Ultivue, we have successfully scanned thousands of tissue sections stained with our multiplex assays with the ZEISS Axioscan to serve our biopharma customers. High throughput, quality, and cost-efficiency are key characteristics of a scalable workflow for tissue multiplexing. We are excited to deepen our relationship with ZEISS to further optimize the interplay of Ultivue assays and ZEISS instruments," said Jacques Corriveau President and CEO of Ultivue.

"Building on our six-year relationship, we are looking forward to a deeper level of collaboration with Ultivue to co-market our complete end-to-end workflow for spatial phenotyping from staining to imaging to analysis," said Joseph Huff, Head of Marketing North America ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs.

For more information go to: www.ultivue.com

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Figure 2. NSCLC tumor samples stained with FixVUE Immuno8 panel and scanned using a ZEISS Axioscan show magnified regions of interest. Left and right panels, respectively, illustrate high and low immune expression regions with markers indicated in each subpanel. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions