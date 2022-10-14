Action Auto Named #20 Fastest Growing Business in Utah Valley

Action Auto continues to grow, receiving the UV50 award for the fourth year in a row, coming in at #20.

OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Action Auto has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the valley, coming in at #20. The automotive dealer continues to change the atmosphere of the "Used Car" buying experience by employing a strong sales strategy and industry leading reconditioning process. This is possible through the accountability they hold themselves by to achieve the goals they have set throughout the year. Opening a third location, making over 300 sales in one month and maintaining over 600 vehicles are three of the goals the company is currently set on achieving. Follow their progress wherever you can as they finish the year out on a high note, rolling into a strong start for 2023.

UV50 is a Utah- based organization dedicated to recognizing local businesses and putting them in the spotlight. Having the name of your company show up on the list is nothing short of extraordinary.

Action Auto is holding 149% in growth for the past three years, and has been recognized for four consecutive years.

So far this year they have accomplished selling 250 cars in a single month.

"It was a lot of fun, we broke a record and everyone made a lot of money," said COO Erik Schofield.

The company is now focusing its efforts towards hitting 300 sales in a month – a task that won't be easy to attain given the current state of the car buying market, but the company holds their confidence in doing so.

"There's no reason sales should slow down," says current sales manager: Kaleb Barnes.

There looks to be a strong emphasis on perfecting the processes to get people to come in. This, alongside the online shopping process the company offers on their website (; www.actionautoutah.com), will be driving their success in the race for 300.

"A tech company that happens to sell used cars," says Co-Founder Jason Berry.

There's no denying the success of the company. Be careful not to miss out on what's to come for the Utah native company as they are making strides through the use of their website and existing relationships to further change the scope of the used-car buying process.

Media Contact: Christopher Hernandez, marketing@actionautoutah.com

