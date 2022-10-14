An Unprecedented Sports, Entertainment and Dining Destination for the LGBTQ+ Community and its Allies

CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio West 117, a first-of-its-kind sustainable ecosystem created for and by the LGBTQ+ community, will host a grand opening celebration October 21-23, 2022, for the Fieldhouse, the first pillar in what will be a 300,000+ square foot mixed-use, LGBTQ+-affirming neighborhood in Lakewood and Cleveland, Ohio.

The Fieldhouse facility includes a 5,000 square foot gymnasium and three restaurants — Muze , Trellis , and Eat Me Pizza . This initial phase also houses a rooftop patio, an outdoor courtyard, a demonstration kitchen, and event spaces. Ongoing programming will include LGBTQ+ youth sports leagues, Stonewall Sports leagues, senior fitness programming, group fitness classes, drag shows, brunches, salsa nights, pageants and balls, Pride festivals, art exhibits and more.

Project partners include The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland, The Cleveland Cavaliers, Plexus LGBT and Allied Chamber of Commerce, Special Olympics Ohio, Stonewall Sports Cleveland, and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

A list of grand opening events can be found on the Studio West 117 website . Highlights include special guest performances by stars from RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragula, and America's Got Talent, dining, classes in the demonstration kitchen and sports activations in the Fieldhouse gym.

Open to all, Studio West 117 is home to an array of entertainment venues and identity affirming retail businesses in addition to housing. In the coming months and years, Studio West 117 will open additional entertainment, retail, medical and residential properties specifically designed to support the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ business owners and non-profit partner agencies.

"Studio West 117 was created to honor and share the vibrant cultures that comprise the LGBTQ+ community and to serve and support its members. We're excited to welcome everyone to the Fieldhouse for some fun and to learn about everything we have to offer." — Betsy Figgie, Co-Founder, Studio West 117

"Everyone should have a place to go where they can feel comfortable in their own skin and can grow and explore. We hope the LGBTQ+ community in the Cleveland area and beyond will find that and more at Studio West 117." — Daniel Budish, Co-Founder, Studio West 117

"Studio West 117 will provide Cleveland with much needed, safe and affirming spaces where LGBTQ+ people can thrive." — Phyllis Harris, Executive Director, The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland

