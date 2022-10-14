'Diwali at Times Square Festival' on October 15,2022 Celebrates India's Art, Culture and Diversity!

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Helping Hands Foundation in association with Diwali at Times Square organization, EventGuru Inc. is celebrating Diwali at Times Square, on October 15th, 2022. Diwali festival is all about sharing happiness and showing your love and respect for your family and friends. Hence the main objective of Diwali at Times Square is to share this joy with the world and celebrate the diversity of India through art, culture, and food. This event is truly a harbinger of peace, harmony, and togetherness.

Diwali at Times Square is spreading the message of love and life and removal of the darkness of ignorance and prejudice

It is the 7th year of Diwali at Times Square's inception as one of the marquee events representing Indian culture in New York city. This year, we are bringing back the iconic 'Colors of India' portion of the event, with a special twist and Diwali at Times Square returns with an extraordinary and diverse cast of performers the Times Square stage had ever seen. The afternoon 'Colors of India' segment will feature dancers from schools of various Indian and Western genres of dance and music.

And there is more -The Diya (lamp) lighting ceremony, which is an esteemed tradition of every Indian Festival, especially around Diwali will be performed once again this year on One Times Square tower. The Diya Lighting will be followed by a 'Light Up Times Square' concert.

"Josh (excitement) is very high for this event as this year we are not only celebrating Diwali but India's 75th year of Independence as well, all together in the heart of Times Square, NY on October 15," says Neeta Bhasin, President & CEO of Diwali at Times Square (DATS). It will surely be a celebration to remember!

Music truly transcends the boundaries of language, culture, and nations and this is what Diwali at Times Square loves to bring to its audience. A convergence of many forms of art and culture together at one fantastic event unlike any. From Indian classical to western pop music, our brilliant musicians have got it all covered! The event features the talented International Indian singers who have become a sensation on the internet for his intriguing Carnatic versions of pop songs along with many other diverse performances. There is only one day and one place that all these bright stars will come together to perform alongside each other.

Diwali at Times Square, also welcomes all influencers to attend, make memories, and create content. This year, the festival has partnered with a few bright, up and coming influencers to bring their talent to Times Square as well

But we couldn't have put on a such a wide variety of performances without our sponsors. Some of the dance segments being showcased this year are thanks to corporate sponsors like American Airlines, ShopRite, Quicklly, Northwell Group, Laxmi, State Bank of India, Nanak, Nazranaa and many others that care to promote the diversity and heritage of India.

For More Information, please contact us at media@asbcommunications.com or 212-216-9305

Diwali at Times Square is showcasing different Colors of India through Dance performances (PRNewswire)

Celebrating Diwali festival in Times Square along with India's 75th Independence Day with 60-plus performers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diwali at Times Square