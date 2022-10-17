ID.me Expands In-Person Identity Verifications Offerings to Maximize User Choice

Users Will Have Omni-Channel Experience with Three Verification Options

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, announced today that it is expanding in-person identity verification offerings for interested public sector customers. This will create an omni-channel experience where citizens will have an upfront choice in how they verify their identity. Partners may offer their citizens the ability to verify with an online, self-service platform, video chat calls with trained professionals, and now a network of over 600 retail locations around the country. Furthermore, partners can expand on those retail locations for more rural, hard to access areas within their region. This additional offering furthers the ID.me mission of No Identity Left Behind, to ensure that all Americans have consistent, equitable access to digital identity verification.

ID.me Logo (PRNewswire)

"In-person verification will expand access for more Americans so they can easily access government services," said Blake Hall, co-founder and CEO of ID.me. "Fighting the digital divide is an important part of our No Identity Left Behind initiative. We are honored to support agencies in their mission of expanding access to digital services for historically underserved communities."

When users select the new in-person pathway, they will follow a simple, four-step process to verify their identity:

Create an ID.me account to schedule their appointment Visit a participating ID.me kiosk and check in Take a photo Display required documents to confirm identity

Once the information required is certified, users will receive a notice of their successful verification and obtain access to participating government services, along with a variety of healthcare and retail services, without the need to reverify their identity.

The omnichannel offering, to include in-person verification for public sector customers builds on existing ID.me programs and ensures that citizens are able to safely and securely verify their identity, regardless of their location or level of technology literacy. ID.me currently partners with Sterling, which provides users the opportunity to verify their identity at any of the 600 retail kiosks around the United States – and will now make these available to any interested public sector partner. ID.me is the only digital identity verification provider, independently approved for conformance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-63 guidelines, to offer all three pathways.

About ID.me

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ID.me