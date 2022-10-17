Sandvik: Interim report third quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2022

SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND STRATEGY EXECUTION

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 29,231 million (22,870)

Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 16%

Revenues SEK 29,267 million (21,725)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 22%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,889 million (4,620)

Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% (21.3)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,519 million (4,253)

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.9% (19.6)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,336 million (4,214)

Profit for the period SEK 3,396 million (3,607)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,913 million (3,637)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.71 (2.87)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.12 (2.89)

Free operating cash flow SEK 3,634 million (3,758)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 17, 2022 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 17, 2022

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on October 17, 2022.

