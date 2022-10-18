Adsterra Publishers and Affiliates Can Now Withdraw Payouts in Local Currencies Via Hyperwallet (by PayPal)

The latest withdrawal option rollout powered by Paypal's Hyperwallet will enrich customer experience and facilitate currency conversion to Adsterra publishers and affiliates from over 40 countries.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsterra advertising network has announced today that its publishers and affiliates from 42 countries can withdraw payouts via local banks. The rollout is powered by Hyperwallet, which ensures a fully automated integration with the Adsterra platform allowing users to either set up the preferred payment method themselves or request that from Adsterra managers.

"This was a long-awaited platform upgrade for both our numerous publishers and affiliate marketers holding their accounts on the Adsterra CPA Network," Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra, says. "By serving frictionless payout transfers via local banking structures, we aim at improving the platform's usability. Hyperwallet ensures the easiest-to-apply automated setup for our partners."

Adsterra publishers and affiliates who registered after April 21st, 2022, will see the latest withdrawal option included in the default list of payment methods. Partners who registered before April 21st, 2022 — both publishers and affiliates — will need to request local bank transfer by Hyperwallet by applying in the live chat (active 24/7).

About Adsterra

Adsterra has been developing a tech-driven, market-leading advertising network to bring together advertisers and publishers worldwide since 2013. Its AI-powered solutions serve for frictionless matching of advertisements to traffic sources. Adsterra now partners with over 20K publishers and over 12K advertisers that run Popunder, Display, VAST Video, and In-Page Push campaigns.

Adsterra CPA Network is a professional platform that accumulates first-class offers from reputed advertisers and provides affiliate marketers with risk-free, fast payouts for conversions. The unique combination of the expert approach to offer selection, long-term partnership with high-paying advertisers, and A-class support provides an enriched user experience and higher profitability to the Network's partners.

About Hyperwallet

Hyperwallet (a member of the PayPal group of companies) is a fintech company that develops a universal payout platform that provides multi-currency withdrawal options, including PayPal's global payout capabilities.

