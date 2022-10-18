Beauty IQ Institute | The Future of Beauty Intelligence -- School of Medical Aesthetics Announces CME Advanced Medical Aesthetics Courses, Medical Conference and New Campus Locations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty IQ Pro PR - Beauty IQ Institute | The Future of Beauty Intelligence — School of Medical Aesthetics announced the opening of it's new institute offering certified medical education (CME) and training courses, medical aesthetics conferences, expos, products and new school locations.

Based in Beverly Hills, CA with offices in Orange County and San Diego the organization offers 100+ advanced medical aesthetics courses delivered (1) online via the school's proprietary learning management platform, (2) on-location at venues throughout the Americas and MENA and also (3) on Beauty IQ Institute campuses in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Nevada and MENA.

The CME courses offered at Beauty IQ Institute - School of Medical Aesthetics are taught by licensed physicians and exclusively open to licensed medical professionals including M.D.s, D.O.s, PAs, NPs, RNs, DMDs, DDS, medial aestheticians and others.

The most in-demand courses are cosmetic neurotoxin injections aka Botox, dermal fillers, Restylane, Radiance/Radiesse, Prevelle, Hylaform Gel, Captique, Cosmoderm and Cosmoplast Collagen, Kybella, Zyderm and Zyplast Collagen, Microdermabrasion, Chemical Peels, Larissa, Laser Training, PDO Thread Lifts and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) for facial rejuvenation and hair restoration, to name a few. Students may peruse course offerings and enroll by registering online here.

Tuition rates start at $799 and up. Course bundles are also offered. Learn online with self-paced course options, on location, on campus, one-on-one or select group courses for your med spa team. Upon successful completion, students are awarded the prestigious Beauty IQ Institute certificate to announce their advanced medical aesthetics education and training and adorn their MedSpa office walls.

Beauty IQ Institute, is founded by Rhonda Coleman Albazie, top cosmetics injector who has over two decades as a medical aesthetics trainer for Ivy League physicians and expertise in branding, launching and marketing cosmetic surgery centers, med spas and concierge medical practices in and beyond the world's most famous zip code of 90210.

The Future of Beauty Intelligence Medical Conference 2023, hosted at the Beauty IQ Pro Expo 2023 is now open for registration to attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.

