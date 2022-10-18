BICYCLE APES IN: ICONIC PLAYING CARD BRAND PURCHASES BORED APE #1227 TO COLLABORATE WITH FELLOW APES IN THE COMMUNITY

The Bicycle Bored Ape Deck of Cards Featuring the Brand's Newest NFT Will Be Available Next Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle Playing Cards, a heritage Cartamundi brand that's brought people together in play for over 130 years, purchased Bored Ape #1227 in early June of this year.

The Bicycle Bored Ape Deck of Cards Featuring the Brand’s Newest NFT Will Be Available Next Year. (PRNewswire)

As its latest step into web3, Bicycle selected an ape donning holographic eyeglasses and a joker card in his helmet. "We see communities like the Bored Ape Yacht Club as the heart and soul of web3. Bicycle is all about playfully connecting, and web3 opens up new ways for us to interact and co-create with communities," says Tricia Bouras, CEO & President US Playing Card Company / EVP Retail & Industry North America Cartamundi Group.

Bored Ape #1227 will also be featured on a classic Bicycle card deck launching next year. The deck will feature the brand's new NFT in a fun, playful royal Ape-themed deck. The inaugural card deck will continue the journey within the Bored Ape Yacht Club community. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This latest step into web3, the purchase of Bored Ape #1227, follows the launch of Bicycle's Genesis Collection, which featured traditional cards transformed 1,000 years into the future. The Unique Genesis collection is sold out, but consumers still have an opportunity to get the Main Genesis Collection with a physical collectable deck that is being released to NFT holders this coming month.

This week, the brand is celebrating its new NFT purchase with an activation at Artcade, the first experiential NFT gallery, curated boutique and streaming studio located in Fred Segal on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. Bicycle ape-branded merchandise and collectible items are featured alongside iconic Genesis Collection-merchandise at the event, which is available until the end of year or until limited supply lasts.

"Artcade combines culture and technology to create innovative IRL and Metaverse experiences," said Doug Scott, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder of Subnation, a venture studio and owner of Artcade, "Bicycle Playing Cards exemplify both the type of brand we want to feature and the IP creators we want to collaborate with. The product is another example of how NFT holders are monetizing their IP and attracting new collectors, influencers and consumers to the community."

About Bicycle Playing Cards

For over 135 years, Bicycle Playing Cards have been the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world. Bicycle decks can be found at the most exclusive tables in Vegas and at kitchen tables across America. The Bicycle brand is loved and respected by the worldwide magician community. Bicycle cards have passed through the hands of maîtres like Copperfield, Blaine and Shin Lim.

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is the worldwide leader in "play" solutions. Our team of over 3,000 employees is united in delivering our common purpose of "sharing the magic of playing together." The opportunity to "play" gives us all the ability to connect, de-stress and learn something new. We are promoting "play" through our extensive global portfolio of iconic brands, while continuing to invest in manufacturing and innovation to bring new ideas to life. These contributions ensure we are the trusted partner of leading toy companies around the world.

Our global brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, HRO® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands. We are a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global sales office network and 13 manufacturing facilities.

About Artcade

Artcade, the first experiential NFT gallery, curated boutique and streaming studio located in Fred Segal on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, CA, is owned and operated by Subnation Media , a venture studio celebrating the culture of gaming and the explosive world of Web3.The experience seamlessly blends talent and tech to rethink the way we shop - creating a magnetic force that attracts influencers, engages consumers and reshapes the cultural landscape. Artcade hosts monthly curated exhibitions based around cultural themes, showcasing some of the world's rarest digital NFT creations alongside cutting-edge contemporary mediums. For more information, visit Artcade.gg .

