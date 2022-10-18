The Experts in Wax, will partner with Dreamfield to further championing confidence

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is excited to announce its new partnership supporting top NCAA college athletes nationwide. European Wax Center (EWC) knows that confidence starts with feeling great in your skin and EWC is proud to be able to support these college athletes as they work to accomplish their goals.

Swimmer, Alberto Mestre (PRNewswire)

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER PARTNERS WITH COLLEGE ATHLETES TO INSPIRE UNAPOLOGETIC CONFIDENCE ON AND OFF THE FIELD.

EWC has partnered with Dreamfield Sports, a NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) platform, to collaborate with over 40 college athletes across a wide variety of sports including football, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, track and field, and golf. Featured athletes such as gymnast Trinity Thomas, basketball star Brevin Galloway, track and field powerhouse Maddy Dietz, and swimmer Alberto Mestre, among others, will promote their partnership with European Wax Center across their social media channels, encouraging their audiences to embrace their confidence and discover their smoothest skin yet.

"As a brand, we are honored to partner with the Dreamfield's talented college athletes, as we support and further enhance the confidence they display. We understand that there is a lot of pressure that comes with being a college athlete and we hope to alleviate some of this pressure by having them walk out of one of our centers feeling the best version of themselves," said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center.

"Dreamfield is honored to partner with European Wax Center, the leader in their industry. Our focus is always to align the best content creators in the NIL space with the most reputable brands to show how this new marketing strategy can be done creatively and effectively," said Luis Pardillo, Co-Founder & CEO of Dreamfield Sports.

The confidence and commitment these athletes demonstrate is inspirational and through the convenience, ease and expertise of their services and products, EWC looks to provide them with that extra boost of confidence that comes from within after a wax, so they can perform their best. As the leader in wax, European Wax Center takes pride in their services and the role they can provide in helping all their guests achieve greatness.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 893 centers in 45 states as of June 25, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About Dreamfield

Dreamfield Sports is an Orlando-based technology company and the premier marketplace allowing collegiate athletes to profit from their "NIL" (Name, Image and Likeness). Dreamfield's proprietary technology-centered, two-way communication platform enables commercial brands to hire athletes through smart contracting for live events, social media campaigns, commercial opportunities - and/or a combination of marketing opportunities.

Basketball, Brevin Galloway (PRNewswire)

Gymnast, Trinity Thomas (PRNewswire)

Track and Field, Maddy Dietz (PRNewswire)

European Wax Center, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/European Wax Center) (PRNewswire)

