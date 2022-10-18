iBASEt appoints Rashpal Mundi as Senior Partner Manager EMEA

New appointment to drive expansion of iBASEt's EMEA partner ecosystem

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that helps its customers simplify how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the appointment of Rashpal Mundi as Senior Partner Manager EMEA. Mundi has been appointed to expand iBASEt's partner network across EMEA, as the company looks to further strengthen its footprint in the regions.

(PRNewswire)

Mundi has more than 25 years' experience in the ERP and PLM solutions space, and for the last 15 years he has worked with leading Aerospace & Defence and Automotive customers. He spent almost a decade at Dassault Systèmes before moving into Partner recruitment and development where he was Senior Partner Acquisition Manager, before working as a Senior Sales Account Manager at Majenta Solutions, a Dassault Value Added Reseller (VAR). Prior to working in the field, he achieved a Masters in Manufacturing Systems Engineering at Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) whilst working with GKN plc building on his Bachelor of Engineering degree,

"It's a great time to be joining iBASEt. With manufacturers' operations becoming increasingly digital, they need the visibility and intelligent decision-making our solutions provide," said Rashpal Mundi, Senior Partner Manager EMEA, iBASEt. "I'm really looking forward to working with iBASEt's existing partners and building new partnerships as we look to expand our ecosystem across EMEA."

"Rashpal has decades of local market experience, working at the heart of the UK manufacturing sector, which will really strengthen our core team EMEA," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASEt. "Having a strong partner ecosystem is central to iBASEt's business strategy in EMEA. Together with our partners, we can provide manufacturers with the technology and consultancy they need to succeed in the digital age.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com

Media Contact

Tom Hennessey

(949) 958-5200

thennessey@ibaset.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iBASEt