TEAMSTER UPS AIRLINE MAINTENANCE WORKERS GIVE BIG THUMBS UP TO NEW 3-YEAR DEAL

Contract Raises Wages, Pension Contributions for Local 2727 Members

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS aircraft maintenance and related workers overwhelmingly approved a new three-year contract that increases wages and pension contributions for some 1,675 Teamsters Local 2727 members located across the U.S.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

More than 87 percent of those voting approved the agreement. The new deal will provide a 3.3 percent hike in wages annually beginning in November 2023. Increases will be applied to the top rate and all steps of the progression for all classifications as of Nov. 1, 2023. Additionally, cost-of-living increases will compound with the top rate as of the same date.

UPS will also increase its pension contributions from 13 to 13.5 percent as of November 2025. The entire agreement will remain in effect until November 2026.

"This is a perfect example of how the Teamsters deliver strong contracts for our members," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said. "It shows that when workers stand together, no obstacle is too large, no employer is too powerful to stop them. These members fought for a great contract and they got one."

"This contract extension guarantees our members great wages for the next three years, great medical benefits, and an excellent pension," Local 2727 President Tim Boyle said. "It's a very good deal for our members."

Local 2727 represents aviation maintenance technicians, aircraft maintenance inspectors, aircraft maintenance utility, aircraft maintenance controllers, lead service technicians, flight simulator technicians and aircraft maintenance technical publication personnel. Members are located at 93 cities throughout the U.S. with headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

