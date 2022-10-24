Browne Family Vineyards Brings Acclaimed Wines to New Bellevue Tasting Room

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards is bringing the best of Walla Walla wine country right to the heart of Bellevue with the grand opening of its new tasting room on Old Main Street this Thursday, October 27.

The space will offer daily wine flights, wines by the glass, small bites and provide space for events, such as movie and karaoke nights, as well as offer curbside pickup and local delivery. While Browne Family Vineyards wines are widely distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest, there will be a selection of tasting room exclusive wines including single vineyards, unique varietals, small lot offerings and the latest label addition to the Browne Family Vineyards City Series Red Blends – Bellevue. It will also be a home for wine club members living on the Eastside and a place to build a community with the Browne family, proprietors Andrew and Courtney and their children.

The Bellevue tasting room will also carry Browne Family Spirits, carefully crafted by Aaron Kleinhelter, a born and raised Kentuckian who has bourbon in his veins. Aged a minimum of four years, the lineup will also be available this December at the new Browne Family Spirits distillery and tasting room in Spokane, Washington. Browne Family Spirits will launch with eight offerings: the Monogram collection of finely crafted and aged bourbons, the First Look Reserve collection of approachable spirits and the First Look Lab Series featuring delicious infused flavored bourbons.

"The excitement and vitality of downtown Bellevue with its vibrant energy and mix of business and commerce is what really attracted us to this fantastic location," Proprietor Andrew Browne said. "We've had overwhelming support from our loyal community and we're truly excited to bring them a place to call home in Bellevue. Thanks to our friends and family here, we've also enjoyed great success around the Puget Sound and are the among the fastest growing brands for Washington state wines over $20."

"I'm thrilled to bring the heart and hospitality of Browne Family Vineyards from Walla Walla to Bellevue and to welcome our wine club members," said proprietor Courtney Browne. "The opening of the Bellevue tasting room represents a home coming of sorts. Andrew previously lived in the area and raised his two sons, Pavin and Riley, here."

Renowned for exceptional quality and Bordeaux-style red wines since 2005, Browne Family Vineyards was built as a legacy to Proprietor Andrew Browne's grandfather, William Bitner Browne. Browne's grandfather was a World War II hero and attorney who built the foundation of his life on integrity and excellence. He continues to be the driving spirit behind everything Browne does today and why winemaker John Freeman goes to such great lengths to create the best wines each vintage from its estate vineyards in the Spring Valley district of Walla Walla and across the Columbia Valley. Since its inception, Browne Family Vineyards has been awarded more than 100 scores of 90 points or higher from critical wine trade publications.

Seattle's Mallet Design Build is leading the design of the tasting room. Working in high-end hospitality, retail and residential, Mallet Design Build collaboratively partnered with the Browne Family Vineyards team to create a warm and intimate setting for family and friends to make lasting memories and immerse themselves in the brand story.

Located at 10245 Main Street in Bellevue, the new Browne Family Vineyards tasting room will be open 7 days a week: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday.

Browne Family Vineyards Tasting Room Locations

10245 Main Street

Bellevue, WA

411 First Avenue South

Seattle, WA

2508 N Proctor Street

Tacoma, WA

31 E. Main Street

Walla Walla, WA

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making.

In 2022, Browne Family Vineyards introduced Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of handcrafted, local-sourced spirits and bitters, available at Browne Family Distillery in Spokane and Browne Family Vineyards' Bellevue location.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

