FDA Roundup: October 25, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Safety Communications warning consumers, caregivers and health care providers not to use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed by Whele LLC (doing business as Perch) due to the risks of injury, including electric shocks, skin burns, rashes or irritation. Yesterday, Whele LLC, announced a July 2021 and July 2022 . These products were sold through Amazon.com and Walmart.com and have the following descriptions and model numbers: Today, the FDA issued awarning consumers, caregivers and health care providers not to use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed by Whele LLC (doing business as Perch) due to the risks of injury, including electric shocks, skin burns, rashes or irritation. Yesterday, Whele LLC, announced a recall of over 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that were distributed betweenand. These products were sold through Amazon.com and Walmart.com and have the following descriptions and model numbers:

To date, the FDA is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of these products. The company has received reports of user injuries and device malfunctions.





Today, the FDA issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to Lakpura LLC for selling unapproved and misbranded products as drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods. The meeting will be held virtually and will discuss adding a work charge being advanced by FDA on Cronobacter spp. in powdered infant formula. The Committee will also discuss updates under the Cyclospora cayetanensis subcommittee and vote on adopting the following report: "Enhancing Salmonella Control in Poultry Products." Additional information about the meeting can be found here .



On Friday, the FDA along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)a public meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods. The meeting will be held virtually and will discuss adding a work charge being advanced by FDA onspp. in powdered infant formula. The Committee will also discuss updates under thesubcommittee and vote on adopting the following report: "EnhancingControl in Poultry Products." Additional information about the meeting can be found

12:05-1 p.m. ET on the following dates. No registration required. The FDA will continue hosting the Virtual Town Hall Series - Test Development and Validation During Public Health Emergencies (Monkeypox and COVID-19) fromon the following dates. No registration required.

COVID-19 testing updates:

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs , 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Food and Drug Administration) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration