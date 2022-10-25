Tekmovil LLC, Global General Counsel Matias Hercovich has been recognized by The Legal 500 GC Powerlist for the Third Year

Mr. Hercovich was also featured in 2017 and 2019 for his outstanding work driving the legal industry and profession forward in the US as a Latin American Specialist.

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil, a multinational distribution and services company, is pleased to announce that Global General Counsel Matias Hercovich has been recognized by the prestigious specialized publication The Legal 500 GC Powerlist, which highlights the very best GCs and senior in-house legal counsel in the country.

This is Mr. Hercovich's third recognition. He has also been featured in the 2017 and 2019 editions for his outstanding work driving the legal industry and profession forward in the US as a Latin American Specialist.

"I am humbled by this recognition as I have devoted my career to leading the most incredible legal teams towards operational excellence and advancing the goals of the business we serve through our legal expertise," says Matias Hercovich, Tekmovil Global General Counsel.

The Legal 500 and Miami-based firm Greenberg Traurig hosted a reception to celebrate the publication of the Miami GC Powerlist 2022 on Thursday, 22 September, at the InterContinental Miami to honor the achievements of those recognized on this year's GC Powerlist.

Mr. Hercovich joined Tekmovil in April 2022, and previously held the General Counsel position at biotech company Crystal Lagoons, the worldwide leader in large clear waterbody technologies. He also previously held the position of Global Legal VP for hospitality unicorn Selina and served as LATAM General Counsel at the Blackstone telecom-infrastructure portfolio company Phoenix Tower International. Before transitioning in-house, Mr. Hercovich worked at the Miami-based firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and in his native Chile at Prieto y Compañía with a special focus on transactional, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging technological matters.

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 16 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology-enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. As a full-service distributor of consumer electronics, we support our partners across all stages of the value chain.

Tekmovil:

Contact: press@tekmovil.com

