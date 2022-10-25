Avera Medical Minute
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook
Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $400 Million
Company Grows System-Wide Rooms by 4% and Development Pipeline by 10%

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights include:

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)(PRNewswire)
  • Global RevPAR grew 12% compared to third quarter 2021 in constant currency.
  • U.S. RevPAR grew 2% compared to third quarter 2021 and represents 110% of 2019 levels.
  • System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.
  • Development pipeline grew 10% year-over-year to 212,000 rooms and U.S. development signings increased 82%, including 48 new construction projects for the Company's new extended-stay brand, bringing the total number to 120 since launch in March.
  • Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 9% year-over-year.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.13 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21; net income of $101 million and adjusted net income of $108 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $191 million.
  • Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million.
  • Returned $161 million to shareholders through $132 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

"With our brands delivering record U.S. RevPAR and our global development teams driving net unit growth towards the top end of our initial guidance, we are raising our full-year 2022 outlook. Despite the broader macro-economic climate, we are confident in the continued resiliency of our franchise model as we continue to invest in the business and generate substantial shareholder returns," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "This quarter, we grew our development pipeline by 10%, surpassed our full-year development goal for our new extended-stay brand and completed the acquisition of our 23rd brand - Vienna House. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that will deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members in any environment."

Fee-related and other revenues was $375 million compared to $377 million in third quarter 2021, which included $34 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 9% year-over-year reflecting global constant currency RevPAR growth of 12% and higher license fees.

The Company generated net income of $101 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021. The decline in net income was primarily due to the exit of the

Company's select-service management business and owned hotels, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment. Adjusted EBITDA was $191 million compared to $194 million in third quarter 2021, which included a $10 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by a 600 basis point unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size



Rooms



September 30,
2022


September 30,
2021


YOY Change
(bps)

United States


492,900


486,800


130


International


343,100


315,800


860


Global


836,000


802,600


420


The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 6% and 8%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand.

RevPAR



Third
Quarter 2022


YOY Constant
Currency %
Change


Constant Currency
% Change
vs. 2019

United States


$

59.15



2

%


10

%

International


34.79



46



17


Global


49.17



12



11


Third quarter global RevPAR grew by 12% in constant currency compared to 2021 as the U.S. grew 2% and international grew 46%. Global RevPAR was 111% of 2019 levels in constant currency, with the U.S. at 110% and international at 117%. The increases compared to both 2021 and 2019 were driven primarily by stronger pricing power.

Business Segment Discussion


Revenue


Adjusted EBITDA


Third
Quarter
2022


Third
Quarter
2021


%
Change


Third
Quarter
2022


Third
Quarter
2021


%
Change

Hotel Franchising

$

367



$

337



9

%


$

201



$

193



4

%

Hotel Management

40



126



(68)



7



16



(56)


Corporate and Other







(17)



(15)



(13)


Total Company

$

407



$

463



(12)



$

191



$

194



(2)


Hotel Franchising revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $367 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA of $201 million increased 4% reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by an unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund, excluding which Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA would have increased 12%.

Hotel Management revenues decreased 68% year-over-year to $40 million, including a $54 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $32 million, or 80%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased $9 million reflecting the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels.

During the third quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $12 million; while in third quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $19 million.

Development

The Company awarded 214 new contracts this quarter compared to 151 in the third quarter 2021. On September 30, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,600 hotels and over 212,000 rooms, of which approximately 76% is in the midscale and above segments (61% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 10% year-over-year - 24% in the U.S. and 2% internationally. Approximately 60% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 80% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground. The pipeline includes 120 new contracts awarded for the Company's new extended-stay brand since its launch in March 2022.

Acquisition of Vienna House

On September 8, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of the Vienna House brand, adding an upscale and midscale portfolio of over 40 hotels and more than 6,400 rooms to the Company's existing footprint in the EMEA region. The purchase price was $44 million.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $286 million and approximately $1.0 billion in total liquidity.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock for $132 million. In October 2022, the Company's Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $29 million, or $0.32 per share.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook as follows:



Updated Outlook


Prior Outlook

Year-over-year rooms growth


~4%


2% - 4%

Year-over-year global RevPAR growth


14 - 16%


12% - 16%

Fee-related and other revenues


$1.33 - $1.34 billion


$1.29 - $1.32 billion

Adjusted EBITDA


$636 - $644 million


$611 - $631 million

Adjusted net income


$349 - $354 million


$323 - $334 million

Adjusted diluted EPS


$3.84 - $3.89


$3.51 - $3.63

Free cash flow conversion rate (a)


~55%


~55%

____________________

(a)

Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800 225-9448 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 26, 2022. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 26, 2022 at 800 839-4197.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends, restructuring charges and statements related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; various actions governments, businesses and individuals continue to take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives (including, for instance, quarantine and isolation guidelines and mandates), safety mitigation guidance, as well as the timing, availability and adoption rates of vaccinations, booster shots and other treatments for COVID-19; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

973 753-6453

ir@wyndham.com

 

Media: 

Maire Griffin

Senior Vice President, Global Communications  

973 753-6590 

WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com

Table 1

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

INCOME STATEMENT

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net revenues








Royalties and franchise fees

$

152



$

144



$

394



$

344


Marketing, reservation and loyalty

159



149



416



353


Management and other fees

3



32



54



82


License and other fees

28



20



74



60


Other

33



32



107



92


Fee-related and other revenues

375



377



1,045



931


Cost reimbursements

32



86



119



242


Net revenues

407



463



1,164



1,173










Expenses








Marketing, reservation and loyalty

147



130



384



327


Operating

20



33



85



92


General and administrative

29



30



88



81


Cost reimbursements

32



86



119



242


Depreciation and amortization

18



23



58



70


Gain on asset sale, net





(35)




Separation-related

1







3


Total expenses

247



302



699



815










Operating income

160



161



465



358


Interest expense, net

21



22



60



73


Early extinguishment of debt





2



18










Income before income taxes

139



139



403



267


Provision for income taxes

38



36



104



72


Net income

$

101



$

103



$

299



$

195










Earnings per share








Basic

$

1.13



$

1.10



$

3.28



$

2.09


Diluted

1.13



1.09



3.26



2.08










Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic

89.5



93.6



91.2



93.5


Diluted

89.9



94.1



91.7



93.9


Table 2

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT




The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.














First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full
Year

Hotel Franchising











Net revenues











2022

$

272



$

335



$

367



n/a



n/a



2021

209



283



337



$

270



$

1,099



2020

243



182



236



202



863



2019

269



331



379



300



1,279



Adjusted EBITDA (a)











2022

$

155



$

185



$

201



n/a



n/a



2021

105



166



193



$

128



$

592



2020

110



86



119



77



392



2019

115



164



197



153



629













Hotel Management











Net revenues











2022

$

99



$

51



$

40



n/a



n/a



2021

94



123



126



$

122



$

466



2020

167



76



101



94



437



2019

197



201



180



190



768



Adjusted EBITDA











2022

$

20



$

6



$

7



n/a



n/a



2021

5



16



16



$

19



$

57



2020

17



(4)



2



(1)



13



2019

16



16



13



21



66













Corporate and Other











Net revenues











2022

$



$



$



n/a



n/a



2021







$



$



2020











2019

2



1



1



2



6



Adjusted EBITDA











2022

$

(16)



$

(16)



$

(17)



n/a



n/a



2021

(13)



(14)



(15)



$

(16)



$

(59)



2020

(18)



(16)



(18)



(18)



(69)



2019

(18)



(19)



(18)



(19)



(74)


Table 2 (continued)

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT






First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full Year

Total Company











Net revenues











2022

$

371



$

386



$

407



n/a



n/a



2021

303



406



463



$

392



$

1,565



2020

410



258



337



296



1,300



2019

468



533



560



492



2,053



Net income/(loss)











2022

$

106



$

92



$

101



n/a



n/a



2021

24



68



103



$

48



$

244



2020

22



(174)



27



(7)



(132)



2019

21



26



45



64



157



Adjusted EBITDA (a)











2022

$

159



$

175



$

191



n/a



n/a



2021

97



168



194



$

131



$

590



2020

109



66



103



58



336



2019

113



161



192



155



621


____________________

NOTE:

Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.

(a)

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021. 

Table 3

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

CONDENSED CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021

Operating activities




Net income

$

299



$

195


Depreciation and amortization

58



70


Gain on asset sale, net

(35)




Loss on early extinguishment of debt

2



18


Trade receivables

(1)



(10)


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4



18


Deferred revenues

20



14


Payments of development advance notes, net

(36)



(25)


Other, net

38



47


Net cash provided by operating activities

349



327


Investing activities




Property and equipment additions

(28)



(23)


   Proceeds from asset sales, net (a)

263




Acquisition of hotel brand

(44)




Other, net

(1)



2


Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

190



(21)


Financing activities




Proceeds from long-term debt

400



45


Payments of long-term debt

(404)



(570)


Dividends to shareholders

(88)



(53)


Repurchases of common stock

(313)



(26)


Other, net

(15)



(2)


Net cash used in financing activities

(420)



(606)


Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4)




Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

115



(300)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

171



493


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

286



$

193


Free Cash Flow:








We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.








Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities (b)

$

107



$

147



$

349



$

327


Less: Property and equipment additions

(10)



(6)



(28)



(23)


Free cash flow

$

97



$

141



$

321



$

304


____________________

(a)

Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.

(b)

Third quarter year-over-year decline primarily relates to higher payments of development advance notes and the timing of working capital.

Table 4

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT

(In millions)

(Unaudited)






As of
September 30, 2022


As of
December 31, 2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

286



$

171


Trade receivables, net

253



246


Assets held for sale



154


Property and equipment, net

102



106


Goodwill and intangible assets, net

3,135



3,200


Other current and non-current assets

434



392


Total assets

$

4,210



$

4,269






Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Total debt

$

2,078



$

2,084


Other current liabilities

385



376


Deferred income tax liabilities

347



366


Other non-current liabilities

344



354


Total liabilities

3,154



3,180


Total stockholders' equity

1,056



1,089


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,210



$

4,269






Our outstanding debt was as follows:





As of
September 30, 2022


As of
December 31, 2021

$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027)

$



$


Term loan A (due April 2027)

399




Term loan B (due May 2025)

1,139



1,541


4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)

494



493


Finance leases

46



50


Total debt

2,078



2,084


Cash and cash equivalents

286



171


Net debt

$

1,792



$

1,913


Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2022 matures as follows:



Amount

Within 1 year

$

15


Between 1 and 2 years

26


Between 2 and 3 years

1,170


Between 3 and 4 years

37


Between 4 and 5 years

321


Thereafter

509


Total

$

2,078


Table 5

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

REVENUE DRIVERS












Nine Months Ended September 30,




2022


2021


Change


% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)










United States

490,600



487,300



3,300



1 %



International

319,500



308,600



10,900



4



Global

810,100



795,900



14,200



2













Additions










United States

19,600



16,000



3,600



23



   International (a)

32,500



16,500



16,000



97



Global

52,100



32,500



19,600



60













Deletions










United States

(17,300)



(16,500)



(800)



(5)



International

(8,900)



(9,300)



400



4



Global

(26,200)



(25,800)



(400)



(2)













Ending Room Count (September 30)










United States

492,900



486,800



6,100



1



International

343,100



315,800



27,300



9



Global

836,000



802,600



33,400



4 %














As of September 30,


FY 2019
Royalty
Contribution (b)


2022


2021


Change


% Change


System Size










United States










Economy

237,400



244,600



(7,200)



(3 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale

236,300



223,900



12,400



6



Upscale and Above

19,200



18,300



900



5



Total United States

492,900



486,800



6,100



1 %


86 %











International










   Greater China

158,500



151,100



7,400



5 %


3

Rest of Asia Pacific

29,500



29,000



500



2


1

   Europe, the Middle East and
   Africa (a)

77,900



65,700



12,200



19


4

Canada

39,100



39,700



(600)



(2)


5

Latin America

38,100



30,300



7,800



26


1

Total International

343,100



315,800



27,300



9 %


14











Global

836,000



802,600



33,400



4 %


100 %

____________________

(a)

Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

(b)

FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.

Table 5 (continued)

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

REVENUE DRIVERS








Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2022


Constant Currency

% Change (a)


Three-Year Basis

% Change (b)

Regional RevPAR Growth






United States






Economy

$

51.16



— %


14 %

Midscale and Upper Midscale

64.90



4


8

Upscale and Above

101.21



8


(7)

Total United States

$

59.15



2 %


10 %







International






Greater China

$

14.97



(5 %)


(21 %)

Rest of Asia Pacific

33.34



89


(11)

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

54.93



76


42

Canada

72.55



38


15

Latin America

42.52



143


66

Total International

$

34.79



46 %


17 %







Global

$

49.17



12 %


11 %








Three Months Ended September 30,




2022


2021


% Change

Average Royalty Rate






United States

4.6 %


4.6 %


International

2.1 %


2.2 %


(10 bps)

Global

3.9 %


4.1 %


(20 bps)








Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2022


Constant Currency

% Change (a)


Three-Year Basis

% Change (b)

Regional RevPAR Growth






United States






Economy

$

44.31



9 %


13 %

Midscale and Upper Midscale

58.03



17


5

Upscale and Above

96.36



34


(7)

Total United States

$

52.32



15 %


8 %







International






Greater China

$

13.84



(13 %)


(27 %)

Rest of Asia Pacific

27.46



43


(23)

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

43.58



121


13

Canada

52.41



60


6

Latin America

36.85



150


45

Total International

$

28.19



50 %


— %







Global

$

42.58



22 %


4 %








Nine Months Ended September 30,




2022


2021


% Change

Average Royalty Rate






United States

4.6 %


4.6 %


International

2.1 %


2.2 %


(10 bps)

Global

4.0 %


4.1 %


(10 bps)

____________________

(a)

International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

(b)

Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full
Year

Hotel Franchising












Global RevPAR











2022


$

33.08



$

43.74



$

48.61



n/a



n/a



2021


$

24.02



$

35.69



$

44.67



$

34.77



$

34.85



2020


$

25.90



$

17.05



$

28.83



$

23.19



$

23.74



2019


$

33.76



$

42.04



$

45.23



$

34.51



$

38.91



U.S. RevPAR












2022


$

41.01



$

54.70



$

58.45



n/a



n/a



2021


$

29.68



$

46.99



$

56.38



$

42.45



$

43.95



2020


$

31.43



$

23.19



$

36.06



$

27.28



$

29.50



2019


$

37.69



$

48.65



$

51.93



$

37.96



$

44.09



International RevPAR










2022


$

21.05



$

26.80



$

33.90



n/a



n/a



2021


$

15.26



$

18.21



$

26.62



$

23.13



$

20.86



2020


$

17.39



$

7.66



$

17.39



$

16.71



$

14.75



2019


$

27.56



$

31.59



$

34.79



$

29.15



$

30.80



Global Rooms (a)











2022


793,200


799,200


816,300


n/a



n/a



2021


748,700


752,500


758,600


769,400



769,400



2020


769,000


754,700


748,200


746,500



746,500



2019


745,300


751,300


758,400


770,200



770,200



U.S. Rooms












2022


486,600


487,600


488,100


n/a



n/a



2021


452,500


454,200


458,000


465,100



465,100



2020


463,900


460,200


459,600


452,600



452,600



2019


454,900


457,600


460,100


464,600



464,600



International Rooms (a)










2022


306,600


311,600


328,200


n/a



n/a



2021


296,200


298,300


300,600


304,300



304,300



2020


305,100


294,500


288,600


293,900



293,900



2019


290,400


293,700


298,300


305,600



305,600














Hotel Management











Global RevPAR











2022


$

56.55



$

65.13



$

71.54



n/a



n/a



2021


$

38.17



$

56.08



$

64.63



$

57.57



$

53.81



2020


$

50.00



$

20.67



$

34.34



$

32.91



$

34.67



2019


$

63.25



$

66.67



$

66.65



$

59.19



$

64.01



U.S. RevPAR












2022


$

69.92



$

135.35



$

126.34



n/a



n/a



2021


$

42.89



$

67.42



$

78.27



$

66.77



$

63.20



2020


$

54.35



$

23.21



$

39.12



$

34.14



$

37.97



2019


$

65.58



$

71.61



$

70.75



$

60.89



$

67.32



International RevPAR










2022


$

40.26



$

40.89



$

53.57



n/a



n/a



2021


$

27.12



$

31.20



$

37.53



$

40.96



$

34.31



2020


$

38.07



$

13.78



$

23.16



$

29.86



$

26.21



2019


$

55.12



$

49.53



$

52.49



$

53.67



$

52.69



Global Rooms











2022


20,100



19,700



19,700



n/a



n/a



2021


48,500



45,500



44,000



40,700



40,700



2020


59,300



58,200



55,800



49,400



49,400



2019


66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



U.S. Rooms












2022


5,300



4,800



4,800



n/a



n/a



2021


33,500



30,600



28,800



25,500



25,500



2020


42,900



41,800



38,100



34,700



34,700



2019


51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



International Rooms










2022


14,800



14,900



14,900



n/a



n/a



2021


15,000



14,900



15,200



15,200



15,200



2020


16,400



16,400



17,700



14,700



14,700



2019


15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200


Table 6 (continued)

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
















First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full
Year

Total System












Global RevPAR











2022


$

34.06



$

44.28



$

49.17



n/a



n/a



2021


$

24.90



$

36.92



$

45.80



$

35.99



$

35.95



2020


$

27.68



$

17.31



$

29.23



$

23.84



$

24.51



2019


$

36.21



$

44.06



$

46.94



$

36.36



$

40.92



U.S. RevPAR












2022


$

42.11



$

55.57



$

59.15



n/a



n/a



2021


$

30.62



$

48.37



$

57.73



$

43.84



$

45.19



2020


$

33.45



$

23.19



$

36.31



$

27.80



$

30.20



2019


$

40.56



$

50.98



$

53.79



$

40.09



$

46.39



International RevPAR










2022


$

21.95



$

27.46



$

34.79



n/a



n/a



2021


$

15.83



$

18.84



$

27.15



$

23.99



$

21.52



2020


$

18.45



$

7.96



$

17.72



$

17.37



$

15.35



2019


$

28.92



$

32.47



$

35.63



$

30.29



$

31.85



Global Rooms (a)











2022


813,300



818,900



836,000



n/a



n/a



2021


797,200



798,000



802,600



810,100



810,100



2020


828,300



812,900



804,000



795,900



795,900



2019


812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



U.S. Rooms












2022


491,900



492,400



492,900



n/a



n/a



2021


486,000



484,800



486,800



490,600



490,600



2020


506,800



502,000



497,700



487,300



487,300



2019


506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



International Rooms (a)











2022


321,400



326,500



343,100



n/a



n/a



2021


311,200



313,200



315,800



319,500



319,500



2020


321,500



310,900



306,300



308,600



308,600



2019


305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800


____________________

NOTE:

Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.

(a)

Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 7

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In millions)











The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.











Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:




First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full
Year

2022










Net income

$

106



$

92



$

101






Provision for income taxes

34



31



38






Depreciation and amortization

24



17



18






Interest expense, net

20



20



21






Early extinguishment of debt (a)



2








Stock-based compensation expense

8



9



8






Development advance notes amortization (b)

3



3



3






Separation-related (income)/expenses (c)



(1)



1






Gain on asset sale, net (d)

(36)



1








Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)



1



1






Adjusted EBITDA

$

159



$

175



$

191
















2021










Net income

$

24



$

68



$

103



$

48



$

244


Provision for income taxes

11



25



36



19



91


Depreciation and amortization

24



24



23



25



95


Interest expense, net

28



22



22



22



93


Early extinguishment of debt (a)



18







18


Stock-based compensation expense

5



8



7



8



28


Development advance notes amortization (b)

2



2



3



3



11


Impairments, net (f)







6



6


Separation-related expenses (c)

2



1







3


Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)

1









1


Adjusted EBITDA

$

97



$

168



$

194



$

131



$

590












2020










Net income/(loss)

$

22



$

(174)



$

27



$

(7)



$

(132)


Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

9



(48)



15



(2)



(26)


Depreciation and amortization

25



25



24



24



98


Interest expense, net

25



28



29



30



112


Stock-based compensation expense

4



5



5



5



19


Development advance notes amortization (b)

2



2



2



2



9


Impairments, net (f)



206







206


Restructuring costs (g)

13



16





5



34


Transaction-related expenses, net (h)

8



5







12


Separation-related expenses (c)

1







1



2


Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)





1





2


Adjusted EBITDA

$

109



$

66



$

103



$

58



$

336


Table 7 (continued)

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In millions)












First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Full
Year

2019










Net income

$

21



$

26



$

45



$

64



$

157


Provision for income taxes

5



10



21



14



50


Depreciation and amortization

29



27



26



28



109


Interest expense, net

24



26



25



25



100


Stock-based compensation expense

3



4



4



4



15


Development advance notes amortization (b)

2



2



2



2



8


Impairment, net (i)



45







45


Contract termination costs (j)



9



34



(1)



42


Restructuring costs (k)







8



8


Transaction-related expenses, net (h)

7



11



12



10



40


Separation-related expenses (c)

21



1







22


Transaction-related item (l)





20





20


Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)

1





3



1



5


Adjusted EBITDA

$

113



$

161



$

192



$

155



$

621


___________________

NOTE:

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

(a)

Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.

(b)

Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance.

(c)

Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.

(d)

Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.

(e)

Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.

(f)

2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.

(g)

Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.

(h)

Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta.

(i)

Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.

(j)

Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.

(k)

Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.

(l)

Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued)

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:








Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.13



$

1.09



$

3.26



$

2.08










Net income

$

101



$

103



$

299



$

195










Adjustments:








     Acquisition-related amortization expense (a)

7



9



25



27


     Early extinguishment of debt (b)





2



18


Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries

1





2



1


     Gain on asset sale, net (c)





(35)




Separation-related expenses

1







3


Total adjustments before tax

9



9



(6)



49


     Income tax provision/(benefit) (d)

2



3



(3)



12


Total adjustments after tax

7



6



(3)



37


Adjusted net income

$

108



$

109



$

296



$

232


Adjustments - EPS impact

0.08



0.07



(0.04)



0.39


Adjusted diluted EPS

$

1.21



$

1.16



$

3.22



$

2.47










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

89.9



94.1



91.7



93.9


___________________

(a)

Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement.

(b)

Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.

(c)

Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.

(d)

Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

2022 OUTLOOK

As of October 25, 2022

(In millions, except per share data)





2022 Outlook

Fee-related and other revenues

$

1,327 - 1,343

Adjusted EBITDA (a)


636 - 644

Depreciation and amortization expense (b)


44 - 46

Development advance notes amortization expense


12

Stock-based compensation expense


32 - 34

Interest expense, net


81 - 83

Adjusted income before income taxes


464 - 472

Income tax expense (c)


115 - 118

Adjusted net income (a)

$

349 - 354




Adjusted diluted EPS

$

3.84 - 3.89




Diluted shares (d)


91.0




Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)


Approx. $20




Capital expenditures


Approx. $40

Development advance notes


Approx. $55




Free cash flow conversion rate (f)


Approx. 55%




Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR (g)


14% - 16%

Number of rooms


~4%

____________________

(a)

Includes $18 million from the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022. Net income for full-year 2021 was $244 million. Please see Table 7 for reconciliation.

(b)

Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$32 million.

(c)

Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

(d)

Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2022.

(e)

Represents recovery of $49 million investment made by the Company in 2020. Combined with $18 million recovered in 2021, the Company expects to have recaptured $38 million of the $49 million investment, with the remaining $11 million expected to be recaptured in future years.

(f)

Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $426 million during 2021.

(g)

Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 0% to 2% compared to 2019.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301659031.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

