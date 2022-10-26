The FIBRAs come to New York for Fibra Day to attract investors to Mexico

The FIBRAs come to New York for Fibra Day to attract investors to Mexico

For the first time, AMEFIBRA is celebrating Fibra Day 2022 in the Big Apple, with the participation of all 15 FIBRA investment trusts (the Mexican equivalent of REITs), promoting them to over 200 international real-estate experts and investors as vehicles for channeling investment into the development of world-class infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, New York will host Fibra Day, the annual event organized by the Mexican Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (AMEFIBRA). The day will bring together leading figures from the Mexican and US real-estate sectors, with the participation of all 15 Real Estate Investment Trusts (FIBRAs) which were created in Mexico in 2011 and have now diversified into the commercial, industrial, hotel, office, education, and self-storage sectors.

Simón Galante, president of AMEFIBRA and CEO of Fibra Hotel, chaired the event, which was attended by over 200 investors, and spoke in depth about "the impact of FIBRAs on the Mexican economy", a sector that makes an economic contribution of over 4% of the GDP, with a portfolio of 1,934 properties that total over 27 million m2 of Net Lettable Area (NLA) and generate over 400 thousand jobs in Mexico.

Fibra Day represented an opportunity for investors to access this growing asset class with conferences and round-table debates. The panel titled "The importance of T-MEC to the attractiveness of the real estate sector in Mexico" included the participation of María Ariza, CEO of BIVA, and Ken Smith, a partner at Agon, an international company that provides consultancy on competition, regulation, and external trade in Mexico and LATAM.

Additionally, Sean Hehir, managing partner of Trinity Investments, and Matthew Hochstetler, portfolio manager at Capital Group, analyzed "the opportunities and challenges that affect the industry and the topic of diversification", with Lyman Daniels, president of CBRE Mexico and Colombia, acting as moderator.

Experts on key industry topics and trends, Mike Wilson, executive VP of DSV, and Sergio Pérez, executive director of corporate accounts at Newmark Mexico, spoke about nearshoring, industrial development and energy, mainly in the border region between Mexico and the USA.

Steve Wechler, president of NAREIT, the US REITs association, was interviewed by Jorge Ávalos Carpinteyro, VP of AMEFIBRA and CEO of Fibra Mty, as they analyzed the trajectory of US investment trusts and the future of FIBRAs in Mexico.

The USA was the first country to adopt the REIT model in 1960, starting a global trend in the professionalization of the real-estate industry around the world. All G7 member countries have adopted REITs, and there are three Latin American nations, including Mexico, that use the model. China replicated it in 2021. Argentina, Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malta, Poland, Nigeria, Sweden, and Tanzania are considering implementing it.

Press Contact

Corporate PR corporatepr.mx@gmail.com WhatsApp: +521-5564846563

View original content:

SOURCE AMEFIBRA