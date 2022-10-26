Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure, "Congrats to Quick Custom Intelligence on Winning the Industry Excellence Award for the Second Year in a Row!"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure Magazine and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Platform has been awarded the Industry Excellence Award for Deep Understanding of the Customer. The Industry Excellence awards represent specific core competencies that companies bring to the industry.

"The G&L Industry Excellence Awards recognize specific areas of stellar performance demonstrated by companies during the past year. G&L honors these companies not only to recognize their efforts, but to encourage the industry as a whole to achieve the same standard of excellence achieved by these companies," stated Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure and host of the G&L Roundtable. "Congrats to Quick Custom Intelligence who received an award for showing a deep understanding of their customer which is fundamental to serving their customer base in the exceptional manner they do."

CTO of QCI, Andrew Cardno, stated "that winning such a prestigious award is a great honor and a validation of the platform the QCI team has built and deployed in over 85 Casino Resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. Having a deep understanding of operator's customers is a core element of the QCI culture. Every quarter we deliver a new QCI platform version to all our install base and each new version has features prioritized by the QCI Community. We intend to continue with this successful customer centric development strategy."

ABOUT Gaming & Leisure

The G&L Roundtable is a coveted, private forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs. Among the many CXOs in attendance annually, it's hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and in over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

