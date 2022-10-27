Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments Executive Chairman and Founder Joel S. Marcus Appointed to the Prix Galien USA's Esteemed Awards Jury to Recognize Groundbreaking Medical Innovations in Life Science

As part of the company's social responsibility pillar addressing the rapidly growing mental health crisis, Alexandria will present a critical conversation on the state of mental health in America with Patrick J. Kennedy at the Galien Forum at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with over 1,000 tenants, has forged a longstanding, impactful partnership with the Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovative medicines and technologies through the Prix Galien Awards, one of the most prestigious prizes in the life science industry. Building upon this important relationship and shared commitment to improving human health and saving lives, Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria's executive chairman and founder, has been appointed to the Prix Galien USA Awards jury, a group of highly distinguished life science industry thought leaders with decades of proven experience across biopharma, healthcare, academia and venture capital. Mr. Marcus, alongside some of the most influential leaders in the life science industry, which include committee chair Roche director and former Wyeth chairman and CEO Bernard Poussot, Johnson & Johnson executive chairman Alex Gorsky and Pfizer chief scientific officer and global R&D president Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, is serving on the Prix Galien committee responsible for recognizing the Best Startup, Best Digital Health Solution and the inaugural Best Incubators, Accelerators and Equity. Winners of these categories will be announced today at the Galien Forum 2022, which will take place at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City, the city's first and only commercial life science campus.

"Joel and Alexandria have been exceptional strategic partners to the Galien Foundation for more than a decade, and we are thrilled to welcome Joel to our admired and highly curated Prix Galien Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity committee this year," said Bruno Cohen, chairman of the Galien Foundation. "Under Joel's vision and leadership, Alexandria has become a leader and trusted partner within the life science industry. Joel's appointment to our jury is a testament to his tremendous contributions to the industry and the success of emerging life science companies, which are advancing human health in unprecedented ways."

Mr. Marcus pioneered the life science real estate niche with the founding of Alexandria in 1994 and is widely recognized for his extraordinary strategic, business, investment and legal contributions to the life science industry in driving forward transformative products that address significant unmet medical needs, as well as in creating and growing life science ecosystems that catalyze innovation. Prior to co-founding Alexandria, he had a well-established legal and business career during which he demonstrated unique and innovative expertise and creativity in the life science industry. Mr. Marcus was also one of the principal architects of Kirin-Amgen, Inc., the first and seminal biotechnology joint venture established in 1984 between Amgen Inc. and Kirin Brewery Company, Limited to fund the global development and commercialization of EPO (Epogen) and later G-CSF (Neupogen) — two blockbuster recombinant DNA products that have significantly benefited countless chronic kidney disease and cancer patients. An audacious entrepreneur, seasoned executive and astute venture capitalist with decades of experience serving on the boards of directors of several public and private life science companies and renowned industry and research organizations, Mr. Marcus brings extensive knowledge of cutting-edge science and strategic insights into company building to his role as a Prix Galien USA Awards juror.

"The Galien Foundation is at the forefront of fostering, recognizing and rewarding advances in biomedicine that positively impact the lives of patients around the world. We are immensely proud to be a longstanding strategic partner of the Galien as we continue to catalyze innovation across our life science ecosystems," said Mr. Marcus. "The life science industry, exemplified by our irreplicable roster of over 1,000 tenants, works tirelessly to address the 10,000 known diseases that affect us all, nearly 90% of which have no approved treatments. It is a tremendous honor to serve on the Prix Galien's esteemed awards jury as we celebrate the industry's most impactful medicines and products that are critical to meeting this massive unmet medical need."

In close collaboration with the Galien Foundation, Alexandria has made a distinctive impact on the annual Galien Forum and played a strategic role in its programming since the forum debuted in New York City in 2010. Over the past decade, Alexandria has curated and presented important panels featuring world-class subject matter experts to stimulate new approaches to the most important issues facing human health, including exploring how disruptive innovation can positively impact healthcare costs, the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the lifesaving role of an essential industry, as well as combating the devastating opioid crisis in America. This year, the company will present a timely conversation about the country's mental health crisis, featuring Patrick J. Kennedy, former congressman, founder of The Kennedy Forum, and one of the world's leading voices and policymakers on mental health. Co-moderated by Mr. Marcus and Alexandria's chief of science, Lynne Zydowsky, PhD, the discussion will explore critical issues, strategies and policies aimed at driving meaningful progress and revolutionizing the way mental illness is understood and treated. Each year in the United States, an estimated 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness and 1 in 6 youth aged 6–17 will experience a mental health disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Alexandria is addressing this persistent, widespread crisis, with a particular focus on helping children cope with suicide loss, through one of its eight social responsibility pillars.

"Now more than ever, it is our collective responsibility to normalize a national dialogue around mental health and do what it takes to increase access to care," said Mr. Kennedy. "It is a privilege to work closely with Alexandria, whose incredible initiative and partnership are instrumental in our efforts to build a more equitable, integrated healthcare system that embraces the body and the mind. We must bolster provider networks and scale and mobilize resources like never before to treat mental illness on the same level that we treat other illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease and, most recently, COVID-19. After all, there is no health without mental health. It's time to empower all Americans — especially our youth — from the inside out."

Alexandria aligns every aspect of its mission-driven business and visionary social responsibility efforts to advance human health and enhance the quality of people's lives. The company is steadfastly working to address some of society's most pressing issues through its eight core social responsibility pillars: (1) disease and other threats to human health and well-being, (2) hunger and food insecurity, (3) opioid addiction, (4) deficiencies in support services for the military and their families, (5) disparities in educational and character-building opportunities, (6) homelessness, (7) the loss of our nation's historical memory and (8) the mental health and suicide crisis.

