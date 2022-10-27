Hagerty Opens Garage + Social Palm Beach, Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

With locations in Miami and Delray Beach, the premium car clubhouse and storage facilities offer gathering spot for car lovers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida's car collectors and enthusiasts.

Garage + Social Palm Beach offers climate-controlled storage for up to 450 classic, collector and exotic cars and motorcycles, in addition to maintenance, detailing and concierge services. The facility also features a clubhouse with luxury amenities, providing members a social space to spend time with fellow enthusiasts.

"South Florida has such a vibrant and engaging car culture," said John Belniak, managing director, Hagerty Garage + Social. "With our new Palm Beach location we now have three distinct facilities that offer both the luxury of service and a gathering place for car enthusiasts."

Garage + Social Palm Beach has more than 50,000 sq. ft. of storage, social and meeting space for members to gather, serving as a place for the car community to meet, enjoy on-site events and participate in driving events. Garage + Social Palm Beach is located at 3215 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida and previously operated as Palm Beach Garage since 1998.

The Palm Beach location complements Garage + Social Miami and Garage + Social Delray Beach. Garage + Social Miami offers a clubhouse, member services and experiences, and climate-controlled, dust-free storage for 250 vehicles. Garage + Social Miami is located in the Little River district, adjacent to the Upper East Side at 355 NE 71st Street. Garage + Social Delray Beach stores more than 225 cars within a 58,000 sq. ft. facility at 777 S. Congress Avenue and is located close to downtown Delray Beach and minutes from route 95.

All nine nationwide Garage + Social locations are open seven days a week, with round-the-clock access available for members with appointments. Garage + Social facilities are located in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Bedford Hills (NY), Delray Beach, Miami, Palm Beach, Culver City (CA) and Van Nuys (CA).

