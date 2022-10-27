New PLI Press Treatise Covers California's Complex Employment Laws

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the largest economy in the United States, California also has a uniquely complex, highly regulated employment law landscape. A new treatise from PLI Press, California Employment Law, serves as a comprehensive resource on the statutes and case law governing the employer-employee relationship in the state, providing practical guidance on state, local, and federal rules and regulations.

Edited by experienced California attorneys Lindsay Hutner of Greenberg Traurig LLP, and Erin Pulaski of Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe LLP, with contributions from more than 30 experts, the book provides up-to-date, practical guidance on a wide range of employment law topics, such as formation of employment relationships, employment contracts, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, trade secrets, leaves of absence, wage and hour laws, and class actions. It analyzes key provisions of laws such as the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the California Labor Code and Wage Orders, while highlighting the significant differences between state and federal laws.

The treatise will be updated annually with important developments in this rapidly changing area of law.

Attorneys in law firms, in-house at companies, and in government agencies, as well as compliance and HR specialists will benefit from the book's comprehensive and practical guidance.

About the authors:

Lindsay Hutner is Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment Practice's Employment Litigation & Trials Group at Greenberg Traurig LLP. She works closely with clients in defending both class actions and single-plaintiff cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, PAGA, unfair competition, enforcement of non-competes and other restrictive covenants, misappropriation of trade secrets, wrongful termination, and breach of contract.

Erin Pulaski is a partner at Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe LLP. She represents employees and executives in all aspects of individual and class action employment litigation, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and contract disputes. She has recovered tens of millions of dollars in damages for her clients. She has been an active member of numerous successful trial and arbitration teams, including numerous individual employment cases that resulted in seven-figure judgments.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

