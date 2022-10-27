Pediatric Sleep App Huckleberry Shares Top Potty Training Challenges and Preferences in 3,300-parent Survey

Findings reveal potty training differences by age and gender

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huckleberry , an app that pairs data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to help parents navigate sleep challenges, has launched a new potty training tool to continue supporting parents during times of transition. In conjunction with the launch, they are unveiling the results of a survey that analyzes when parents start potty training, popular methods used, and differences across gender, among other topics.

In analyzing results from more than 3,300 parents, Huckleberry found that the most common age for children to be daytime potty trained is 2 to 2.5 years (37%), followed by 2.5 to 3 years (29%). Some other interesting findings that surfaced:

Most parents used a bootcamp method, which also yields quicker results at an earlier age. Parents want to incorporate potty training into their schedules and would rather use the 3-day method or similarly structured methods rather than elongate the process. Fifty-eight percent of the parents used this method overall, and it was popular in the 1.5 to 3 year age range.

Potty training isn't always mastered on the first try. At least 38% tried potty training more than once, proving it is common for parents to pause training and try again later if needed.

Most kids start with their own potty rather than a training seat on the toilet lid. Sixty-five percent of parents bought a child-size toilet first. While it requires more cleaning than a training seat, it tends to be easier to reach as opposed to running to the bathroom and is easier for a small child to use unassisted.

Rewards were a big incentive only for children older than 2.5. Less than half of parents use rewards (such as treats, stickers, or toys) before age 2.5 but more than half of parents use them for children older than this, which shows how a child's developmental stage may affect the potty training process.

Girls are potty trained earlier than boys. The majority of children who were potty trained under 2.5 years of age were girls. On the flipside, the majority of children who potty trained older than 2.5 years of age were boys.

"When it comes to potty training, it can be hard for parents to figure out the right approach and timing. I had a different experience with each of my three children," said Jessica Toh, co-founder and CEO of Huckleberry. "Our goal is to alleviate some of this pressure and give some time, and reassurance, back to parents as they help their child achieve potty independence."

Huckleberry's potty training tool helps parents know when it's time for a bathroom break, to avoid accidents during the potty learning phase. Additionally, Huckleberry's Potty Learning Progress Report compiles deep-dive reports, which shows patterns in the child's potty use and gives parents insight into how their child is progressing toward bathroom independence.

"Potty training is a huge transition, often met with a lot of questions from both parents and children. Having a tool like Huckleberry can make this shift much less intimidating," said Allison Jandu, founder of Potty Training Consultant. "I often see parents overwhelmed with timing and remembering when a child last went to the potty or predicting when they might have to go again. Huckleberry provides parents with that quick reminder that based on yesterday's potty tracking, your child will likely have to go poo at 6pm tonight before bed again. Just like Huckleberry has been helping parents predict their children's sleep needs, having an evidence-based approach here provides parents the reassurance they need to also conquer potty training."

Huckleberry has helped nearly 2 million families with kids from newborn to age five sleep better and longer. The company's unique approach combines AI with human experts to provide hyper-personalized guidance for families across the globe, making sleep support more accessible and affordable. Families also benefit from the SweetSpotⓇ feature, the world's first real-time predictive algorithm that analyzes an individual child's sleep patterns, as well as hundreds of millions of data points collected around the world, to predict the next optimal nap time.

Huckleberry is an app that pairs data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to provide accessible, expert advice to every family. The company has served nearly 2 million families across the globe with custom sleep guidance and has maintained a 4.9 star rating on the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit https://huckleberrycare.com/ or follow on Instagram @huckleberrycare.

