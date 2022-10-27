ROKiT Games Launch Dragon Caffi Video Game on Google Play Store

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Games, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, has launched its latest video game, Dragon Caffi, developed in partnership with Ddraig House and already available on Nintendo SWITCH and for PC/MAC through STEAM, on Google Play.

Dragon Caffi is an open-world puzzle adventure game, lovingly hand-painted and traditionally animated, features Margo, a happy-go-lucky fox spirit adopted into a family of dragons in the final stage of her studies to become a world-class baker. Travelling around the wonderful world of Aethwy, you'll come across delightful characters just ready to share their favorite recipes with you to cook using ingredients you've foraged.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said "Dragon Caffi is our second Nintendo SWITCH game released by ROKiT Games with many more to come, as we continue to develop and produce games and content in parallel with ROKiT Studios (www.ROKiTStudios.com) aimed to appeal to a broad audience globally."

