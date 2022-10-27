Totus Medicines Announces Poster Presentation for TOS-358, the First Highly Selective Covalent Molecule Targeting PI3Kα, at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Barcelona

Totus Medicines Announces Poster Presentation for TOS-358, the First Highly Selective Covalent Molecule Targeting PI3Kα, at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Barcelona

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines , a drug discovery company with the mission to make any protein druggable through its breakthrough chemical biology platform, announced yesterday the poster presentation for TOS-358 at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (ENA 2022) held in Barcelona Oct 26-28, 2022. The poster exhibits data from the clinical development candidate TOS-358, the first highly selective covalent molecule targeting PI3Kα, which is the most mutated oncogene in cancer. Totus Medicines is set to start clinical trials of TOS-358 in early 2023.

Totus Medicines (PRNewsfoto/Totus Medicines) (PRNewswire)

Presentation Title: Preclinical characterization of TOS-358, a potent and selective covalent inhibitor of wild-type and mutant PI3Kα with superior anticancer activity

Session title: New Drugs

Session type: Poster Session

Catalog number: 107

Presentation number: PB097

TOS-358 is a highly selective covalent inhibitor of PI3Kα. TOS-358 demonstrates clear superiority compared to non-covalent molecules by achieving deep and durable inhibition of PI3K-AKT signaling. In various preclinical disease models, including over 30 patient derived xenograft (PDX) models, TOS-358 led to dramatically superior efficacy compared with non-covalent compounds targeting PI3Kα such as alpelisib and GDC-0077. This stems from TOS-358's unique ability to robustly and durably inhibit the PI3K/AKT pathway in cells prone to pathway feedback and re-activation. Based on well-established mechanistic understandings of PI3Kα and in vivo TOS-358 data across multiple preclinical species, TOS-358 has an excellent therapeutic window with minimal glucose effects in the clinic. Totus plans to present this data at a future scientific conference.

TOS-358 highlights the company's ability to identify highly specific and potent molecules against previously poorly drugged or undrugged targets.

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines has developed the next generation of cellular analysis to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases. Totus' platform uses proprietary molecular tags that track drug binding in individual cells to enable the screening of billions of molecules across any drug target. Totus is based in the Bay Area.

For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com and follow Totus on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totus Medicines