AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

3Q 2022 Net Income of $20.8 million

Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion, Strong Loan Growth and

Favorable Credit Trends

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $20.8 million, compared to $17.5 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2022 and $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased with the bank's solid results for the third quarter and year to date," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "We again saw broad-based loan growth during the quarter, reflecting great work by our team along with the Hawaii economy's ongoing recovery from the pandemic. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and the rising interest rate environment continued to benefit our net interest margin and overall profitability," said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2022 net interest income of $65.7 million was up from $61.8 million in the linked quarter, and $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase versus the linked quarter reflected higher yields and balances across nearly the entire loan portfolio and higher yields in the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by higher funding costs and lower fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portfolio as PPP loans continued to pay down. The increase versus the prior year quarter reflected higher average earning assets balances and higher yields, partially offset by lower PPP fee income. Net interest margin was 2.96% compared to 2.85% in the linked quarter, and 2.90% in the third quarter last year.

In the third quarter ASB recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the linked quarter and a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter's negative provision reflected continued favorable credit trends that led to the release of reserves, more than offsetting additional provisioning for loan growth. As of September 30, 2022, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.24% compared to 1.28% as of June 30, 2022 and 1.48% as of September 30, 2021.

The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.03%, compared to nil in the linked quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.35% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.40% in the linked quarter and 0.97% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.5 million in the linked quarter and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in fee income on deposit liabilities and higher bank-owned life insurance income. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower bank-owned life insurance income and lower mortgage banking income.

Noninterest expense was $51.6 million compared to $49.4 million in the linked quarter and $51.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense versus the linked quarter was primarily due to increased compensation and benefits expenses and higher services and occupancy costs. The increase in noninterest expense versus the same quarter last year was primarily due to higher services expenses and occupancy costs, with offsets from lower compensation and benefits expenses due to higher incentive compensation in 2021.

Total earning assets as of September 30, 2022 were $8.9 billion, up 4.7% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, up 9.3% from December 31, 2021, reflecting growth across nearly the entire portfolio year-to-date.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.1% from December 31, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.13%, up 0.08% versus the linked quarter and up 0.07% versus the same quarter last year.

For the third quarter of 2022 return on average equity was 15.1% compared to 12.2% in the linked quarter and 10.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.89% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.76% in the linked quarter and 0.86% in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $5.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.75% as of September 30, 2022.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE

Concurrent with ASB's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, ASB announced its third quarter 2022 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to ASB and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

HEI plans to announce its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including ASB's earnings, and 2022 guidance.

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 162868. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through November 21, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 881525.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands)

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

2022

2021 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 53,365

$ 48,129

$ 49,445

$ 147,499

$ 150,418 Interest and dividends on investment securities

15,052

14,693

11,996

43,729

31,709 Total interest and dividend income

68,417

62,822

61,441

191,228

182,127 Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,704

921

1,176

3,572

3,919 Interest on other borrowings

1,055

139

5

1,199

55 Total interest expense

2,759

1,060

1,181

4,771

3,974 Net interest income

65,658

61,762

60,260

186,457

178,153 Provision for credit losses

(186)

2,757

(1,725)

(692)

(22,367) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,844

59,005

61,985

187,149

200,520 Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,763

4,716

4,800

15,066

15,337 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,879

4,552

4,262

14,122

12,029 Fee income on other financial products

2,416

2,529

2,124

7,663

6,767 Bank-owned life insurance

122

(142)

2,026

661

6,211 Mortgage banking income

181

372

1,272

1,630

7,497 Gain on sale of real estate

—

—

—

1,002

— Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

—

—

528 Other income, net

633

475

283

1,480

631 Total noninterest income

12,994

12,502

14,767

41,624

49,000 Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

28,597

27,666

30,888

83,478

86,595 Occupancy

5,577

5,467

5,157

16,996

15,226 Data processing

4,509

4,484

4,278

13,144

13,162 Services

2,751

2,522

2,272

7,712

7,609 Equipment

2,432

2,402

2,373

7,163

6,989 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,123

1,073

1,072

3,256

3,094 Marketing

925

934

995

2,877

2,308 FDIC insurance

914

891

808

2,613

2,412 Other expense

4,729

3,959

3,668

11,929

9,790 Total noninterest expense

51,557

49,398

51,511

149,168

147,185 Income before income taxes

27,281

22,109

25,241

79,605

102,335 Income taxes

6,525

4,643

5,976

17,513

23,230 Net income

$ 20,756

$ 17,466

$ 19,265

$ 62,092

$ 79,105 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (78,186)

$ (71,369)

$ 7,581

$ (248,126)

$ 38,666 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.89

0.76

0.86

0.90

1.21 Return on average equity

15.11

12.17

10.26

13.65

14.31 Return on average tangible common equity

17.77

14.20

11.52

15.79

16.11 Net interest margin

2.96

2.85

2.90

2.87

2.94 Efficiency ratio

65.55

66.52

68.66

65.40

64.80 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.03

0.00

0.03

0.01

0.08 As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.35

0.40

0.97







Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.24

1.28

1.48







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

4.0

4.9

7.3







Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.7

7.7

8.0







Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 5.0

$ 12.0

$ 12.0

$ 32.0

$ 40.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited)



(in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 143,618

$ 100,051 Interest-bearing deposits

6,179

151,189 Cash and cash equivalents

149,797

251,240 Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,232,336

2,574,618 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

510,879

522,270 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

15,000

10,000 Loans held for investment

5,687,390

5,211,114 Allowance for credit losses

(70,406)

(71,130) Net loans

5,616,984

5,139,984 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

3,101

10,404 Other

705,324

590,897 Goodwill

82,190

82,190 Total assets

$ 9,315,611

$ 9,181,603 Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 2,921,857

$ 2,976,632 Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

5,337,028

5,195,580 Other borrowings

409,040

88,305 Other

198,596

193,268 Total liabilities

8,866,521

8,453,785 Common stock

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

355,293

353,895 Retained earnings

441,796

411,704 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (340,266)

$ (32,037)

Retirement benefit plans (7,734) (348,000) (5,745) (37,782) Total shareholder's equity

449,090

727,818 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 9,315,611

$ 9,181,603



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability E-mail: ir@hei.com

American Savings Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Savings Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.