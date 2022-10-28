Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in several scientific conferences in November.
Date: November 4-8, 2022
Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC
Format: Poster presentation: CCL24 Blockade Attenuates Biliary Inflammation by Interfering with Monocyte and Neutrophil Recruitment, Abstract ID:3314
Time: November 6, 2002, 1:00 pm ET, Poster Hall
Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President of R&D, Chemomab
Information: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting
A copy of the poster will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).
Date: November 8-11, 2022
Venue: Virtual
Format: Oral presentation: CM-101 Treatment in Patients with Lung Damage Derived from Covid-19 Reduced Inflammatory and Fibrotic Biomarkers
Session: LBCOV: The Union Late-Breaker session on COVID-19
Time: November 9, 2022, 12:30-13:50 CET
Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Chemomab
Information: https://conf2022.theunion.org/
A copy of the presentation will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).
Date: November 9-11, 2022
Venue: Crowne Plaza Woburn, Woburn, MA
Format: Oral presentation: Crossing the Divide: Leveraging Fibrosis-Inflammatory Biomarkers to Inform Clinical Trial Design
Session: lluminating the Latest in Fibrotic Biomarkers Across Indications to Harness Predictive and Progressive Biomarkers in Clinical Development
Time:November 10, 2022, 11:00 am ET
Presenter: Adi Mor, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Chemomab
Information: https://afdd-summit.com/
A copy of the presentation will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website (www.chemomab.com).
Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022. For more information, visit chemomab.com.
Contacts:
Media:
Barbara Lindheim
Chemomab Therapeutics
Consulting Vice President,
Investor & Public Relations,
Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
barbara@chemomab.com
Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1 917-734-7387
ir@chemomab.com
