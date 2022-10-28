Sightly Taps Former Suzy Exec Emily Korengold to Drive Intelligence Software Push

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightly announced today that it has signed one of Suzy's top sales executives to help lead its venture into enterprise intelligence software for marketing and media teams.

The company has named Emily Korengold to the position of Vice President of Enterprise Sales. She will report directly to Adam Katz, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Sightly, and serve on the Sightly leadership team.

By landing a pivotal player who orchestrated the integration of Suzy's consumer insights platform into some of the world's most iconic brand organizations, Sightly signals its commitment to bringing its groundbreaking market and cultural intelligence platform to market over the next months, expanding on the company's long-standing position as a premier digital media activation partner.

Korengold brings an intimate knowledge of strategic brand intelligence needs from relationships she built with PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz, Mars, Nestlé, Walmart and others, helping them make smarter, more data-driven decisions.

"I've been impressed by Emily's record for years and watched as she delivered phenomenal results for one major brand after another in the market research technology space," said Katz. "Her success speaks for itself, and we're beyond thrilled she's chosen us now, as we roll out our tech that dynamically centralizes brands' unique mentalities and drives their media and marketing in powerful new ways."

Data from Sightly's platform helps each brand navigate polarizing moments in real time based on its distinctive profile—i.e., to make instant decisions, instead of having to scramble when culturally relevant events happen.

Korengold added, "Sightly has been on my radar for awhile. I've kept my eye on them as the business evolved, and this couldn't be a more perfect moment to come on board. My vision has always been to help brands drive strategic results in real time across their organizations, and Sightly's platform delivers—not only the insights but decisive action as well. It's the ultimate in data-driven decision making."

Sightly is the leader in real-time marketing and intelligence, as driven by each brand's unique perspective, positions and audiences. Its revolutionary Brand Mentality™ platform combines speed with values, so companies can respond instantly and authentically to viral moments without sacrificing ROI.

Brands and agencies access the software via self-service or its full-service approach to media planning, buying and fine-tuning, which extends across YouTube, CTV & OTT, live streaming video, TikTok and all premium publishers. Learn more at http://www.sightly.com.

