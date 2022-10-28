Tredway Founder & CEO Will Blodgett Honored with 2022 GameChanger Award

The annual awards hosted by the nonprofit New Heights Youth recognize champions of sports-based youth development in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Will Blodgett, was named GameChanger of the year by New Heights Youth, Inc. (New Heights). The annual awards recognize and honor champions of sport-based youth development programs for their tireless work to change the game by extending critical opportunities to thousands of underserved students and their families.

"I'm incredibly moved and honored to be recognized for my service to New Heights as a board member and as a New Yorker," said Blodgett. "Growing up as a kid with a chip on my shoulder and a passion for every type of sport, I know firsthand that harnessing your energy and competitive drive is the foundation for success in all aspects of life. I share this award with my team at Tredway, who are equally obsessed with championing the underdog and positively impacting the lives of others."

"Will is a staunch advocate for our mission and approach to developing leaders both on and off the court," said Ted Smith, Executive Director of New Heights. "This well-deserved recognition stems from Will's work on behalf of vulnerable children and families and his unwavering belief in the powerful connection between athletic and academic achievement."

As an empathic and passionate entrepreneur, Blodgett has focused his career on making a difference. He is deeply committed to causes that support underserved youth and emphasize the connection between sports and academics. In addition to New Heights, he serves on the board of The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) and Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM).

The 6th annual GameChangers Ball raised more than $1.6 million to support New York City youth and their families, allowing for after-school, weekend, and summer programs that help young people discover and nurture their talents to support academic success, physical and mental health, and socioeconomic mobility. This year's event drew more than 400 attendees from the worlds of sports, media, and business including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former NBA players Lance Thomas, JJ Redick, and Emeka Okafor.

Student athletes earn their way onto a New Heights team by proving themselves on the court and in the classroom. New Heights graduates have gone on to play in the NBA (Lance Thomas, Precious Achiuwa, Moses Brown ), WNBA (Emily Engstler, Kiah Gillespie), overseas, and at dozens of Division I colleges and universities. The program is renowned for cultivating leaders and preparing young men and women for careers at Fortune 500 companies such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Meta, among others.

New Heights works to educate and empower promising youth to be leaders, champions, and student-athletes by developing the skills necessary for success in high school, college, and life. Over 85 percent of program participants identify as African-American, LatinX, or multi-racial, and many are the first in their families to graduate from college.

About Tredway

Tredway is a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. Driven by the conviction that safe, high-quality, and accessible housing is the single greatest determinant of equity and upward socioeconomic mobility in America today, Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how, and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders while maximizing impact. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: www.tredway.com

