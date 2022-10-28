Whistleblower Lawsuit against Oswego Hospital Settles for $98,694

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC whistleblower attorney Timothy J. McInnis announced a $98,694 settlement against Oswego Hospital. The settlement resolves False Claims Act allegations in a qui tam whistleblower complaint filed by former employee Maureen Bradley under seal on April 10, 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York and the New York Attorney General's Office intervened in the action on September 9, 2022 and led the settlement negotiations, which the government publicized on October 26, 2022, according to Attorney McInnis, who was co-counsel to Ms. Bradley.

Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower suit involving unsupervised LMSWs for $98,694

The case involved allegations Oswego Hospital billed the Medicare and Medicaid programs for outpatient mental healthcare services by unsupervised licensed master social workers (LMSWs) and not making or maintaining documents to support such services.

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, Bradley, who is known as a qui tam relator, will receive a total of $19,739 (20%) from the US and NYS governments for initiating the lawsuit and prompting their joint investigation.

"Conscientious healthcare employees, like Maureen Bradley, help foster patient safety and preserve financial resources for our healthcare system," noted Attorney McInnis. "When they shed light on improper or fraudulent billing practices by filing a qui tam lawsuit under the False Claims Act, they can receive between 15% and 30% of any recovered funds," McInnis added.

Ms Bradley, through her attorneys, McInnis Law and Tabner, Ryan & Keniry, LLP, expressed appreciation for the investigative and settlement efforts of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York and the New York Attorney General's Office/Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

The case is captioned, United States of American and State of New York, ex rel. Maureen Mounce Bradley, 5:19-cv-0431 (GTS/ATB), United States District Court for the Northern District of New York.

