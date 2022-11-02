Valens Secures Sales Licence for Greater Toronto Area Beverage Facility

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (NASDAQ: VLNS) (the "Company" or "Valens") (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, announced it has received a sales licence amendment from Health Canada for its Pommies manufacturing facility located in the Greater Toronto Area (the "GTA Facility") to sell micro processed cannabis products directly to provincial distributors. Prior to this announcement, Valens leveraged its British Columbia sales licence to sell into the provincial distributors which created additional cost and complexity in our supply chain. With this amendment now in place, products produced at our GTA Facility will benefit from a streamlined, direct route to market that we believe will increase margins and overall company efficiencies.

"Since the opening of our facility in November 2021 we have already seen an increase in our beverage margins," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer of Valens. "This amendment will further increase our flexibility and logistical efficiencies to focus on further margin growth especially with elevated shipping costs throughout Canada. As we have launched more branded products, we have seen our cannabis beverage market share increase from 5.5% in Q1 2021 to 9.0% in Q3 2022 in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. With this amendment behind us, we look forward to launching more innovative products to keep up with growing consumer demand within the category."

The Valens Company is a leading cannabis consumer products company, with significant expertise in manufacturing cannabinoid-based products and a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. Valens provides proprietary cannabis processing services and best-in-class product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Valens' high-quality products are formulated for the recreational, health and wellness, and medical consumer segments and are offered across all cannabis product categories, with a focus on quality and product innovation. Valens also manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of CBD products in the United States through its subsidiary Green Roads, and distributes medicinal cannabis products to international markets through its subsidiary Valens Australia. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, Valens continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences. Through Valens Labs, Valens is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company at http://www.thevalenscompany.com .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance and other statements of The Valens Company that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "trends", "forecasts", "future", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", "to establish", "believe", "intend", "ability to", or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and anticipated courses of action.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others, if and when the proposed plan of arrangement agreement transaction involving The Valens Company and SNDL Inc. will be completed, the inability to meet the Minimum Bid Requirement or comply with Nasdaq's other listing standards within the prescribed time period, which could result in the delisting of the common shares from Nasdaq, Canadian regulatory risk, Australian regulatory risk, U.S. regulatory risk, U.S. border crossing and travel bans, the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on licenses, expansion of facilities, competition, dependence on supply of cannabis and reliance on other key inputs, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the cannabis industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, limited operating history, vulnerability to rising energy costs, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability, risks related to intellectual property, product recalls, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, many of which are beyond the control of The Valens Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by The Valens Company, and which may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of The Valens Company to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, please refer to The Valens Company's latest Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com or on The Valens Company's website at www.thevalenscompany.com. The risks described in such Annual Information Form are hereby incorporated by reference herein. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, The Valens Company cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The Valens Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Valens Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of The Valens Company.

