SPIRITLANDIA TO BRING "DAY OF THE DEAD" CULTURA TO MILLIONS OF AMERICANS THROUGH A ONE-HOUR STREAMING SPECIAL AIRING ON LXNEWS CHANNEL ON PEACOCK, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD!

Actor Mario Lopez to Host a Music-Driven, River Parade of Tributes and Remembrance sponsored by AARP

Danny Trejo, The Last Bandoleros, Paul Rodriguez, VF7, Morgan Radford, Alfredo Lomeli, Los Super Seven (Members of Los Lobos - Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, Steve Berlin, Los Texmaniacs, Rick Trevino, Augie Meyers and La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia), Lilian Perez, and Chef Johnny Hernandez Join in the Dia De Muertos Celebration!

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today INGEÑUITY, producers of SPIRITLANDIA Day of the Dead celebration, announce its inaugural broadcast as a one-hour Peacock television special scheduled to air Thursday, November 3, 8/7 Central, and Saturday November 5, 7/6 Central on Peacock's LXNews channel. The TV special, sponsored by AARP, will also air locally in San Antonio on NBC Channel 4, Friday, November 4, at 8:00pm Central .

Spiritlandia Day of the Dead Celebration to air on Peacock, 8/7C, November 3rd. (PRNewswire)

The show was taped in San Antonio, Texas and features the unique-to-San Antonio night parade, an extravaganza of colorful barges floating on the picturesque San Antonio River. The Parade and 4-day Dia de Muertos festival annually draws thousands to San Antonio's famed downtown River Walk, making it one of the largest Day of the Dead celebrations in the nation. Actor and Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez hosts this star-studded, spectacular cultural showcase!

"Day of the Dead has been a personal journey of discovery, my Grandfather was Purépecha, the birthplace of this UNESCO celebration. What brings me joy and excitement is sharing this journey thru SPIRITLANDIA our Day of the Dead Festival!" said San Antonio Entrepreneur and Executive Producer Chef Johnny Hernandez.

Special cameo appearances include actor Danny Trejo, actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford. Music performances include The Last Bandoleros, the Grammy Award-winning Los Super Seven which is comprised of members of Los Lobos - - Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, Steve Berlin, Max Baca of Los Texmaniacs, Rick Trevino, Augie Meyers and La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, Reggaeton and Urban Music sensation VF7. Parade co-hosts include Alfredo Lomeli from En Casa Con Telemundo, and Lilian Perez from Telemundo 60 in San Antonio.

"We are excited to be a part of the largest Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebration in the U.S., as sponsors of Spiritlandia. At AARP, we honor the importance of this holiday for Latinos and what it means to honor those that are no longer with us and celebrate their souls. Remembering their life with joy, music and food is a vibrant tradition of our heritage that keeps Latinos unidos," said Yvette Peña, Vice President Audience Strategy, in the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

SPIRITLANDIA's TV special was created as an entertaining, inspirational, and culturally relevant show designed to awaken a broad national and international audience to the joyous meaningful celebration of the Day of the Dead traditions.

Other SPIRITLANDIA broadcast highlights include:

Various specially designed Day of the Dead floats were featured among the twenty-six barges of the River Parade.

SPIRITLANDIA Remembers segments – celebrities share stories about their departed loved ones. Hashtag #SpiritlandiaRemembers will offer viewers a chance to remember and share their loved one's stories and photos.

Day of the Dead food and altar ofrendas or offerings segments with San Antonio's Chef Johnny Hernandez and Mario Lopez .

SPIRITLANDIA broadcast executive producers are Chef Johnny Hernandez, David Chavez and Gary Tellalian. Chavez is the CEO of content creator INGEÑUITY. He and Tellalian have previously co-produced prime time television specials together in both English and Spanish, including the ABC Network ALMA Awards and Univision Network Premios Deportes. Chavez has additionally executive produced the PBS Hispanic Heritage Awards.

