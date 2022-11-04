Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors to discover experiences at their own pace

Experience Abu Dhabi's new campaign invites the world for a variety of memorable, enriching experiences, available 365 days and minutes apart

Emirati hospitality is at the heart of every moment that matters: a living culture that leaves visitors with a home-away-from-home feeling

With experiences that inspire, excite and restore, there is something for everyone to enjoy and experience at their own pace

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled its latest campaign: Experience Abu Dhabi. Find Your Pace. The campaign shares the variety of experiences that inspire, excite and restore, welcoming the world to come and enjoy memorable moments that matter – in their own way, and at their own pace.

Experience Abu Dhabi shows the seamless connections between a wealth of cultural heritage, alongside exciting experiences. Yas Island welcomes the world with year-round theme park action and waterfront attractions, with events and entertainment for families and all ages. Only 15 minutes away, Saadiyat Island is filled with living culture, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi's timeless inspiration and unforgettable architecture.

Located at the heart of the island, Saadiyat Cultural District hosts community events and exhibitions at Manarat Al Saadiyat, alongside Berklee Abu Dhabi, the pre-eminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts. The district is also the future home of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and the immersive art of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Nearby, pristine beaches and coastal avenues are lined with cafes and dining options at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, to enjoy over a breathtaking sunset.

Just over an hour from these remarkable island experiences, Abu Dhabi invites visitors to ignite their curiosity by visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites in Al Ain, experience adventure and tranquillity among the desert dunes, and embrace Abu Dhabi's fascinating past with iconic museums and ancient forts.

Enriching experiences throughout the year

The campaign welcomes the world to enjoy Abu Dhabi's enriching experiences at their own pace, with:

Cultural inspiration: past, present and future

Explore the nation's living memorial and the narrator of Abu Dhabi's history, Qasr Al Hosn, an 18th-century stone building in the heart of city. It is also home to the House of Artisans, which celebrates Emirati heritage and enduring tradition of craftsmanship. Within the same day, you can discover inspiration at Louvre Abu Dhabi, through stunning architecture, art collections and artefacts.

Back-to-nature moments that restore body and soul

From stargazing and glamping at Jebel Hafit Desert Park to walking the shaded oasis pathways in the garden city of Al Ain, visitors can also enjoy the sun-kissed beaches of Saadiyat Island, take in wildlife safaris on Sir Bani Yas Island and escape to the tranquil desert serenity of the Empty Quarter.

Excitement for everyone, all year round

Abu Dhabi's sandscapes offer endless opportunities for dune buggies and sand surfing, while the thrills of the world's largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, will create memories to last a lifetime. Minutes away discover the world-famous Yas Marina F1 Circuit and indoor adventures at CLYMB and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

A calendar of events for everyone to enjoy

Abu Dhabi is a global hub for events, with an action-packed calendar that has something for everyone to enjoy. Recently hosting the first-ever NBA games in the region, as well as sold-out UFC and WBA boxing title fights, Abu Dhabi also enchanted families and younger visitors with the Middle East debut of the internationally renowned Broadway show, Disney's The Lion King musical, as well as the captivating Disney on Ice.

Looking ahead, music lovers have so much to get excited about, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, Blackpink, Sting and John Legend, with Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia headlining concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pictured below: the peaceful Al Ain Oasis, indoor fun at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, wildlife safaris on Sir Bani Yas Island and the award-winning Emirati flavours of Mezlai at Emirates Palace. With so many experiences that inspire, excite and restore, there is something for everyone in Abu Dhabi and so much waiting to be discovered, at your own pace.

Start planning your trip now at: visitabudhabi.ae.

