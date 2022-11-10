Topgolf Plans to Open Two Venues in San Diego Area

Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island being proposed as potential Topgolf locations

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf is initiating plans to bring its technology-enabled venue experience to the San Diego area, with new locations being proposed in Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island.

A rendering of the future potential Topgolf in Sorrento Valley (PRNewswire)

Topgolf's venue experience centers on Players taking part in point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays that are equipped with the company's Toptracer ball-tracking technology. The ball's distance, height, speed and more are tracked, and Players earn points based on the game they're playing. On top of that, Topgolf also features specialty menu items like its signature nachos, top-shelf drinks, family-friendly programs and other offerings in addition to game play.

"We've wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it's encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "While still in the early stages, we're excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community."

Current plans for Topgolf in Sorrento Valley are focused on Topgolf redeveloping the Carroll Canyon Golf Center, replacing it with a three-level venue equipped with the company's latest technology throughout its 80+ bays.

At the Port of San Diego, a future Topgolf venue could kick off East Harbor Island redevelopment efforts with a three-story venue housing over 100 hitting bays.

"Topgolf is growing exponentially and continues to bring modern golf to cities across the country and the globe," said Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, which is Topgolf's parent company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. "The San Diego area has been the proud home of Topgolf Callaway Brands for more than 40 years, and we're thrilled Topgolf is coming to the neighborhood."

To stay up to date on the latest news about Topgolf opening in San Diego, follow @Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 81 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: press@topgolf.com

At the Port of San Diego, Players would see the skyline from the teeline as this rendering shows. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topgolf