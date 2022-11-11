Centerline Drive Launches Scholarship Program for Women in Trucking

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Drivers has a new scholarship program to help women become truck drivers.

Centerline Drivers has a new scholarship program to help women become commerical truck drivers.

The Drive It Forward scholarship is in honor of Sheila Castaneda, a key member of the Centerline Drivers' leadership team and a proponent of promoting opportunities for women in trucking.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial driver.

The scholarship will be for the full tuition amount up to $7,500.

"Sheila Castaneda was a steadfast proponent of encouraging women in trucking and spent a lot of her time mentoring and coaching women across Centerline. To honor her memory, we set up this scholarship fund," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "I'm glad we able to continue her legacy at Centerline and help other women experiencing adversity through this scholarship program."

All women interested in a CDL program are encouraged to apply. Special consideration will be given to those demonstrating a financial need or adverse life circumstances that delayed or interfered with their career plans.

General Requirements:

Female

Be at least 21 years of age at the date of commencement.

Have applied for admission to a qualified CDL program and have the required basic criteria to be accepted.

New to the trucking industry and not held a CDL license before.

All eligible drivers will submit an online application demonstrating they meet all criteria outlined as conditions of the scholarship. Applicants must provide an essay explaining their circumstances, a professional reference and work history. The deadline for this year's applications is December 31st, 2022 at 11:59 EST.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

