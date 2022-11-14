CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA PATIENTS "GIT UP" FOR MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY BLANCO BROWN WITH MUSICIANS ON CALL AND IHEARTMEDIA AND TREATS FROM EDIBLE®

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Edible ®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and other sweet treats, partnered with Musicians On Call (MOC) and iHeartMedia today to bring a bit of cheer to the nearly 400 child patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. World-renown recording artist Blanco Brown joined MOC in Children's Seacrest Studios for a musical showcase, including his family dance tune "The Git Up". Edible also provided gifts and treats to patients and staff at the hospital.

"We're grateful to Children's and our friends at iHeartMedia and Musicians On Call for working with us to bring smiles to these kids who are away from their families during the Thanksgiving timeframe," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible Brands and a new mom herself.

"We at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are extremely grateful for Edible's generous gift of so many adorable stuffed plush animals and delicious treats. And we were so excited to dance along to a live performance by Blanco Brown, thanks to Musicians On Call," said Wendy Threatt, Seacrest Studio's Senior Program Coordinator at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. Musicians On Call has delivered live and recorded music to over one million people in hospitals.

For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com.

About Musicians On Call

Bringing a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org .

